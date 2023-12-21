Education on gender-based violence must reach all corners — Foundation

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Dec - 21 - 2023 , 07:28

Residents of Kewonon, an island community in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region, have benefited from a one-day gender-based violence sensitisation exercise.

The exercise, which was conducted by a non-governmental organisation with interest in empowering the youth, particularly women, Renel Ghana Foundation, was to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

This is a global campaign led annually by the United Nations (UN) which runs every year from November 25, (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to 10 December, commemorated as Human Rights Day.

Sensitisation

During the exercise, residents were sensitised to what acts constituted GBV even in marriages and were also made to understand that certain behaviours they deemed normal were actually not acceptable under the laws and were urged to desist from it to avoid facing punishments.

They were further taught not to discriminate and impede people from doing certain activities just because of their gender.

Equally, they were educated on the various institutions and outlets they could use to report such acts and were encouraged not to shy away from doing so because the law had provisions to ensure they were treated fairly to reach their full potential.

During the interactions, many residents lamented the lack of employment opportunities on the island and attributed it to the prevalence of the issue.

They noted that young women particularly were in unhealthy relationships because they had no means to sustain themselves and were completely dependent on their partners.

As part of the exercise, the foundation donated some relief items to the women especially, because Kewonon was also affected by the flooding caused by the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo dam in September this year which led to the displacement of many people situated at the Lower Volta Basin.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Nelson Richardson Mandela, said education on GBV should reach all four corners of the country and not be centred in Accra and a few urban areas.

“So we chose today to be at Kewonon to dialogue with both men and women and discuss the various types of gender-based violence and also let them know what the law says so that together, we can build a society where the well-being of women and girls can be realised,” he said.

Mr Mandela stressed that his outfit had a pre-existing relationship with the district where the foundation supported young girls to acquire skills that would make them independent so they were committed to help during such difficult times and “kill two birds with one stone.”

Constant education

A Midwifery Officer at the Ada Health Centre, Rabiatu Iddriss Sumaila, stressed that the residents needed constant education and empowerment to curb the issue of GBV.

She commended the foundation for taking the welfare of the residents to heart and urged them not to relent in engaging the people to ensure they were living fulfilled lives.