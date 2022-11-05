Economic Hardship: Pensioners call for 20 per cent COLA 

The Public Services Pensioners Association (PSPA) has called on the government to grant at least a 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to all pensioners.
A statement signed by the Chairman of the association, W. K. Kemevor, said: "Grant at least a 20 per cent COLA to all pensioners irrespective of the category they belong to; whether SSNIT or CAP 30, because we are dying prematurely”.
It said the association was aware of the modicum relief of COLA granted public sector workers to cushion them against the prevailing harsh economic conditions, adding “we believe pensioners also deserved such an intervention”.
Statement
The statement further claimed that pensioners were suffering in silence and that the government ought to act swiftly to rescue majority of them from “dying prematurely”.
According to the association “most of such older citizens do not earn GH¢500 per month".
It said the value of their meagre pensions had been eroded by the harsh economic situation in the country and, therefore, the need for the government to intervene.
"Pensioners also cough out the Ghana Cedi like everyone else, and there is also the mounting medical bills pensioners have to pay due to age-related sicknesses," the statement added — GNA