ECG to install plug-in transformers

Rosalind K. Amoh Mar - 13 - 2024 , 09:06

As a short-term solution to an identfied overloaded transformer problem, the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) is to install additional transformers in the identified areas to relieve the overloaded transmitters.

Last Monday, the ECG announced that it had identified 630 distribution transformers out of 3,200 in communities within its operational areas to be full as a result of increased demand.

Those full-to-capacity transformers were being overstretched by the increased demand and were, thus, partly to blame for the power outages.

These overstretched transformers lead to blown fuses and broken conductors which cause outages, especially during the peak load period between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. in the affected areas.

The Director of Communications of ECG, William Boateng, said the ECG was treating this as an emergency and would prioritise its resolution though it was not a project that would be completed overnight.

“With the problem having been identified, it has been decided that additional transformers be installed as plug-ins to relieve the overloaded transformers in the affected areas.

“It’s quite an expensive exercise as it is estimated to cost about GH¢94.5 million, but it is a priority to the business and management has resolved to carry out that intervention to resolve the challenge,” Mr Boateng said in an interview with the Daily Graphic to give an update of the situation.

He admitted that the situation, which had also resulted in unannounced power outages, was creating a lot of inconvenience which he apologised for but also called for patience from customers.

“We continue to seek the support and patience of affected customers as we work to improve our power distribution system,” he said.

Breakdown, areas

From the affected operational areas, Accra East has 86, Accra West has the highest of 234, Tema has 56, Ashanti East has 48, while 46 and 13 have been identified in Ashanti West and Ashanti South respectively.

Also identified are Western (61), Eastern (36), Central (4) and Volta (46).

Some of the areas in Accra East are Abokobi, Adenta, Oyarifa, Tieman, New Legon Hills, Haatso, Agboba, Airport Residential Area, Dzorwulu, Abelenkpe, Plant Pool, Alajo, Accra New Town, Roman Ridge, Accra Girls and Maamobi Enclave.

In Accra West, some of the identified areas include Agbogbloshie, Abease, Abensu, Ablekuma 3-Junction, Ablekuma Pentecost, Anyaa, Accountant General, Achimota Market, Action New Site, Ada Junction, Adabraka, Adanseman, Adoagyiri, Afuaman Cemetery, Odorkor and Odorkor Official Town.

Adjei Kojo North, Agortor Prampram, Anum Juapong, Apollonia, Klagon, Nungua, Ashaiman, Atimpoku Krobo, Baatsonaa Nungua, Behind Emf Estate, Big Ada, Buerko Prampram, Zenu and Celebrity Club Nungua are among the areas identified in Tema.

For Ashanti East, some of the affected areas are Agogo, Abira, Aboaso Madina, Adesina, Ayigya BC, Adwumam, Agogo Copas, Mampong BC, Agona Odumase, Asokore Mampong, Kwabre Bc, Effiduase Bc, while Agric Nzema, Kentenkyiren Near Davco School, Aboabokese Flower City, Ampayoo Jerusalem, Abountem Container, Abuontem Carpenter Junction, Abuontem New Site and Adagya Park are among the areas in Ashanti West.

Apagya, New Edubiase, Obiase - Atobiase, Near Anyinam - Atobuasi-Anyinam, Beam Of Cedar, Kotei Cepos, Near Wescott Hospital Kotei, New Edubiase Residency, New Edubiase Zongo, Oxford Cop, Saka Saka Park, Sewuah and Bekwai are among the areas in Ashanti South identified to have overloaded transformers.

Recall

In recent times, power outages have been rampant, sparking concerns that load-shedding, popularly referred to as ‘Dumsor’, is back.

The minority in Parliament and many members of the general public have called for a timetable on the load shedding so people can plan better with their power situation.