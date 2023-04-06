Easter celebration in Tamale

Mohammed Fugu Apr - 06 - 2023 , 08:36

Though a Muslim-dominated community, Easter celebrations in Tamale is usually characterised with picnics, get-togethers and family re-unions as well as the exchange of gifts.

Just as in other parts of the country, a series of church activities are also held to mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ who died for the sins of the world.

About 40 per cent of the people in the metropolis are Christians, but majority of the Muslims join their counterparts to celebrate the festivities each year.

Checks by the Daily Graphic showed that Christians in the metropolis are gearing up for the festivity, with churches engaging in rehearsals and putting in shape worship centres.

Easter denotes the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to cleanse the sins of mankind. Easter Sunday (Resurrection) denotes the victory of life over death, and it is celebrated with church services and with picnics on Easter Monday.

Activities

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Director of Social Communication at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Tamale, Rev. Fr Joseph N. O. Sackey, said it was a week-long celebration with a number of activities.

He said "the church activities will be climaxed with activities such as swimming, basketball and volleyball, which will bring together other religious bodies to show love to each other,” he said.

He noted that the relevance of Easter was a reflection of what Jesus Christ went through to cleanse the sins of mankind, saying “we celebrate and hope to be forgiven by God."

Rev. Fr Sackey urged the Christian faithful, particularly the youth, to refrain from immoral acts and use the season to get closer to their Maker.

Gratitude

Some residents who spoke to the Daily Graphic expressed gratitude to God for protecting their families and sought God’s mercy and continuous blessings on their families throughout the year.

A resident, Mary Ayamga, said she hoped to celebrate Easter and have fun with her friends and family.