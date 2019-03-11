DRA Ghana presents bursaries to 3 KNUST students

DRA Ghana Limited, a mining engineering company in Ghana, has presented bursaries to three second-year brilliant but needy students at the College of Engineering of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
The beneficiary students were presented with their bursaries during the 6th College of Engineering Students and Industrial Awards programme last Thursday.
The Country Manager of DRA Ghana Limited, Mr Augustine Agyei Okyere, said though the company has been in the country for a while, it has decided to help build the human resources needed in the engineering field by supporting brilliant but needy students to complete their courses and also contribute their quota to the development of the nation.
For starters, he said the company was limiting its support to the College of Engineering and depending on the success of the programme, it would be extended to other departments and universities such as the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).
According to Mr Okyere, there was a need for engineers in the country to help build the country’s mining industry and other areas of the economy.
As part of the bursary, the beneficiary students would be offered industrial attachment opportunities whilst on vacation and would also be guided through the studies with mentors to help them with the practical aspects of the course.
They would be trained in DRA Ghana’s engineering culture and prepare them for employment.
Mr Okyere said while it would be ideal for the beneficiaries of the company’s bursary scheme to work for the company after completing school, there was nothing tying them to the company and that they could opt for other companies that may need their services.
DRA is an engineering consulting firm based in Ghana with its headquarters in South Africa.
Mr Okyere said DRA has been very instrumental in the setting up of the Asanko Gold Mine in Manso Nkwanta,