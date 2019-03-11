fbpx

DRA Ghana presents bursaries to 3 KNUST students

BY: Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor
Mr Augustine Okyere of DRA Ghana (left) presenting an award to Amoako-Atta Hussein, one of the beneficiary students. On his immediate right are Willem Postma and Neale Goddard all of DRA
Mr Augustine Okyere of DRA Ghana (left) presenting an award to Amoako-Atta Hussein, one of the beneficiary students. On his immediate right are Willem Postma and Neale Goddard all of DRA

DRA Ghana Limited, a mining engineering company in Ghana, has presented bursaries to three second-year brilliant but needy students at the College of Engineering of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The bursary is to cover part of their academic facility user fees, accommodation and books. The bursary will cover the remaining duration of their course at KNUST.

One student each was selected from the department of Civil Engineering, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering.

Presentation

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

The beneficiary students were presented with their bursaries during the 6th College of Engineering Students and Industrial Awards programme last Thursday.

The Country Manager of DRA Ghana Limited, Mr Augustine Agyei Okyere, said though the company has been in the country for a while, it has decided to help build the human resources needed in the engineering field by supporting brilliant but needy students to complete their courses and also contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

For starters, he said the company was limiting its support to the College of Engineering and depending on the success of the programme, it would be extended to other departments and universities such as the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

According to Mr Okyere, there was a need for engineers in the country to help build the country’s mining industry and other areas of the economy.

As part of the bursary, the beneficiary students would be offered industrial attachment opportunities whilst on vacation and would also be guided through the studies with mentors to help them with the practical aspects of the course.

Employment Opportunities

Aside the bursaries, he said the company would offer training opportunities to three final year engineering students.

They would be trained in DRA Ghana’s engineering culture and prepare them for employment.

Mr Okyere said while it would be ideal for the beneficiaries of the company’s bursary scheme to work for the company after completing school, there was nothing tying them to the company and that they could opt for other companies that may need their services.

DRA

DRA is an engineering consulting firm based in Ghana with its headquarters in South Africa.

Mr Okyere said DRA has been very instrumental in the setting up of the Asanko Gold Mine in Manso Nkwanta, Preseus Gold mine, Golden Star Mine and is currently working with Newmont Ghana Limited in building their mines and offer services in all aspects of civil, electrical or mechanical engineering.

Aside helping mining companies to set up their mines, he said DRA also provides services in renewable energy such as windmills. The company also builds water treatment plants, mineral processing and sea reclamation.