Demonstrate strong work ethic- Chief Justice tells new lawyers

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has inducted 278 newly qualified lawyers into the legal profession, with a call on them to demonstrate a strong work ethic to preserve the standard of prosecutorial decorum.
Addressing the new lawyers in Accra yesterday, the Chief Justice said although the legal profession, just like any other profession, was subject to change, its ethics were not subject to change hence the need for the lawyers to observe the ethics in serving their clients and the public.
The crowning ceremony saw a reduction of the total number of lawyers by 146 as compared to the 424 lawyers who were called to the bar in December last year.
Event
This year’s induction was the 58th by the General Legal Council (GLC).
Justice Yeboah led the new lawyers to take the legal profession oath and also declare an undertaking that enjoined them to practise the profession in accordance with the prescribed code of conduct and rules.
The Chief Justice, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, the outgoing President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Mr Anthony Forson Jnr, took turns to present certificates to the lawyers.
Other Justices of the Supreme Court who presented the new lawyers with certificates were Justices Victor Jones Dotse and Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.
Special prizes were awarded to lawyers who excelled in the professional course at the Ghana School of Law (GSL).
The overall best student award went to Mr Adomako Samuel Pinaman.
The categories are; best student in Advocacy and legal ethics, best student in company and commercial practice as well as best student in Alternative Dispute Resolution.
Another newly qualified lawyer who got a standing ovation was Mr Jones Odame, a visually impaired student.
Advice
The Chief Justice advised the lawyers to avoid all temptations and shortcuts that had the potential to compromise the codes and statutes of the profession.
The Chief Justice said the legal profession required hard work in order to exhibit meritorious qualities for the profession.
One of the lawyers who was awarded the best student in deeds and statutes, Ms Nyantakyiwaa-Sarpong Akua, who said she was looking forward to commencing her career from private practice, expressed her excitement about being called to the bar, adding “This journey has been very long and tough with the late night and sleepless nights all because of a dream that started in 2015.”
She urged young people looking forward to pursuing law to remain focused in their quest as the profession was a noble one which required that one remained determined in order to pass out from the professional school.