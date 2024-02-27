Delta Air assures Ghanaian travellers of improved services

Severious Kale-Dery Feb - 27 - 2024 , 17:42

Delta Air Lines has assured the Ghanaian travelling public of improved services on the US-Ghana route.

The US arline, which is celebrating 18 years of uninterrupted service on the route, expressed its commitment to provide superior services to passengers.

“Delta cares about Ghana and has a long-term commitment to the country. Our JFK-Accra service contributes significantly to Ghana's economy and supports tourism,” the Corporate Communications Director of Delta Air Lines, Ralph Albus, gave the assurance at the headquarters of the airline in Atlanta, Georgia, in the US during an interaction with a group of senior journalists from Ghana.

It formed part of activities of the airline to showcase its operational excellence from passenger experience to customer service, operational performance to workplace culture.

The Atlanta based company aims to be the carrier of choice between Ghana and the U.S., with a focus on Delta’s non-stop service to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City (NYC) and adjoining destinations.

State of art aircraft

Mr Albus further said “Delta has made substantial orders for the state of art widebody aircraft Airbus”.

"Several of these aircraft are set for delivery in the coming 12 months.

As the new planes are incorporated in the fleet, Delta will continually evaluate fleet deployment as we consider customer feedback and other commercial and operational factors.

"At Delta, we strive to keep climbing, and I look at the future of our flights to Ghana with optimism," he said and added that “we have extensive onward connectivity at JFK for customers travelling on our Ghana flights, enabling them to easily reach every corner of the U.S. with a short connection time”.

Mr Albus also said Delta played a pivotal role in connecting Ghanaians to family and friends residing in the US, adding "majority of the Ghanaian community reside in and around prominent cities like New York, Atlanta and Boston”.

Assurance

Mr Albus gave an assurance that the airlines would continue to fine tune its on-board product offering, including Wi-Fi connectivity and free mobile messaging.

Mr Albus said its menus were also tailored to offer regional specialties.

“Delta offers free Wi-Fi on connecting routes within the US and will be rolling this out to international flights this year,” he said.

Mr Albus said Delta was working towards becoming America's premier airline catering to both leisure and corporate travellers, distinguished by its product offerings, operational reliability, and punctuality.