Deliver your best to Ghanaians - GPCC to govt appointees

Emmanuel Bonney Feb - 07 - 2025 , 12:51 3 minutes read

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has charged appointees of the new government to deliver their best in order to live up to the trust reposed in them.

It said as stewards, they should serve with humility and diligence.

"I want to let them know that leadership is when you are put in a position of trust. So you are given authority and you are a steward.

"So they should bear in mind that they are stewards for the people of Ghana. The people of Ghana have given them responsibility to lead our nation so they should do the best they can," the First Vice President of the GPCC, Bishop Gordon Kisseih, said.

Conference

Bishop Kisseih was speaking at the opening of the 2025 GPCC Heads of Churches and Organisations Conference at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region last Wednesday.

The event was on the theme: "Shining Our Stars in a Perverse World”.

The annual event brought together members of the Christian association from across the length and breadth of the country.

The conference is, among others, used to discuss the things of God, encourage and strengthen the rank and file, and pray for leaders and the nation.

Bishop Kisseih, who is the Founder of the Light International Church, said once the appointees had done well, Ghanaians would assess them over the four years and reward them by returning them to office.

Moreover, he said God would reward them if they were faithful in the work that had been assigned to them.

Disturbance

Commenting on post-election disturbances, he said peace was not just for a period as it was during the election but was a continuous process.

"We called on all Ghanaians for peace before the elections and all Ghanaians heeded that call.

“We want to remind Ghanaians again that peace is not just for a period.

Peace must be continual. It should be continuous.

So I want to encourage every person to ensure that even if you have grievances, let's use peaceful means of addressing those grievances," he emphasised.

Bishop Kisseih, therefore, reminded Ghanaians to continue to uphold the peace the country was enjoying for the smooth growth and development of the country.

Peace, he said, was an essential commodity that needed to be guarded.

He charged the clergy to be the light of the nation and the world at large to enable others to benefit.

Shine

"When we shine as light, we don't benefit but others benefit from the light and that light must be consistent in order to be beneficial.

"For us to shine, our light must always be on," Bishop Kisseih said.

The Holy Spirit of God, he said, was the source of the light of men of God, and that for their light to remain shining they must go to the source.

"We need to acknowledge God as the one who works in us," he said.

He also called on the membership of the association to defend the Christian faith, saying, “Faith is what drives and inspires you.

So as Christians, our faith is to honour God, live a life that honours God and have a nation where godliness, uprightness, prosperity and increase continue.”