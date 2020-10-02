Defy odds, make impact on society- Siaw Agyepong urges entrepreneurs

The Founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Mr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has urged entrepreneurs who have the country at heart to defy the odds and strive to make an impact in society.
He said although local businesses faced many growth obstacles, including deliberate attempts by some people to run them down, it was important for owners of those entities to keep their eyes on the ball to succeed.
“I started my path as an entrepreneur with just five tricycles and have gone through many challenges and discouragement from many people. Today, the tricycles have developed into a university; a lavender hill plant; a compost plant; 45,000 employees working in the waste management sector and 6,000 core staff.
“The five tricycles have further expanded into Angola, Togo, Zambia; it has also developed into a system where we want to use digitisation to collect refuse. As I speak, it is the five tricycles that made Jospong what it is today where we are even partnering Ecobank to deliver one million waste bins to households across the country,” he said.
Thanksgiving service
Mr Agyepong made the call at the annual thanksgiving service of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited held in Accra last Friday.
The colourful service which was on the theme: “Because of the Lord’s great love, we are not consumed (Lamentations 3:22)” was meant to thank God for his protection throughout the year and for seeing the company through difficult times.
It brought together people from all walks of life, including politicians, business executives and the clergy.
Notable political figures at the thanksgiving service were the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea; a Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mr Michael Yaw Gyato; a former Speaker of Parliament, Mr Edward Doe Adjaho; the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; the Second Vice-Chairperson of the party, Mrs Sherry Ayitey; and a former presidential aspirant of the NDC, Mr Sylvester Mensah.
Past and incumbent Members of Parliament, as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), were also at the event.
The Founder of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, delivered the sermon at the service and led the way to offer intercessory prayers for the country and the political leadership.
Expansion
Mr Agyepong said the JGC had an expansionary strategy that sought to set up a compost plant in all the 16 regions of the country by the end of 2020.
“We created five businesses this year alone, including the 1200-tonne Kumasi Compost Plant that is about the largest in West Africa and which will employ 500 core staff.
“We will be setting up compost plants in all the regions in 2020 and plan to take delivery of four machines in March and an additional eight by June 2020,” he added.
He commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other political leaders for the various roles they had played in supporting the private sector and the JGC to survive turbulent moments.
Mr Agyepong urged political leaders to let their ultimate aim be to impact the lives of people and leave a legacy for other generations to build on.
“People who lead the country must serve the people as a divine call because you may never stay long enough. Leadership is like a baton so if God gives you the privilege to lead, you must work well because you will hand over one day,” he stressed.
Assurance
Mr Atta Akyea said the government would continue to create an atmosphere for local businesses to thrive and contribute to the development of the country.
He assured the JGC of the government’s unalloyed support to the group for as long as they remained committed to tackling the country’s sanitation challenge.
“It is only fair that if you find a man, and you have serious dredging challenges and the man says, ‘I have not been paid for work already done but I will go ahead and work in the interest of the country,’ we acknowledge him,” he said.
Mr Atta Akyea recounted the biblical story of Moses who had to go through numerous challenges at birth but rose to become the liberator of his people, saying: “If there is anyone that wants to undermine JGC, the ancient God will give you immunity and defend you.”
National interest
For his part, Apostle Gen. Korankye Ankrah called on persons who schemed the downfall of local companies to rethink and rather support them to succeed for the benefit of the country.
He called for a new brand of politicians who would dream big and address national challenges.
“We want a clean campaign in 2020. The politicians should tell us what they can do for us and let us believe in their policies and vote. We do not want politicians who will incite the young ones to engage in violence,” he stressed.