Next article: Initiatives to attract commercial agriculture in offing for Ahafo farmers

Defence Minister pledges to tackle accommodation for military

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 13 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has stated that he will ensure the completion of physical infrastructure projects, particularly accommodation facilities, for the military during his tenure.

He acknowledged that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) was currently faced with pressing accommodation deficit, revealing that the military currently lacked about 17,000 housing units.

“I have inspected numerous projects, some dating back as far as 2010 during President Mills’s administration, which I have pledged to complete.

Others initiated after 2010 are still ongoing, and we are committed to ensuring their completion.

Advertisement

As a nation, we must foster a culture of finishing uncompleted projects,” he said.

Dr Omane Boamah made the remarks during an engagement with members of the Defence Press Corps in Accra yesterday.

The meeting provided a platform to discuss the challenges facing the media in covering defence-related issues and explore ways to foster better collaboration.

Present at the meeting was the Director-General of the Department of Public Relations (DPR) at the GAF, Brigadier General Eric Aggrey-Quashie; Deputy Minister designate for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi; other members of the DPR, and some military officers.

The minister indicated his commitment to build on the successes of past administrations to ensure that the GAF remained highly trained, well-equipped, and motivated to operate at peak capacity.

He emphasised that the government would prioritise improving infrastructure, enhancing logistics, and strengthening military training to boost operational efficiency.

Outstanding projects

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to complete all outstanding projects within the GAF while stressing the importance of clear financing plans for new projects to prevent delays that could be influenced by possible financial constraints.

He underscored the importance of innovative financing, including tapping into climate funds and leveraging public-private partnerships, to ensure sustainable funding for all projects.

Beyond accommodation, he identified key infrastructure challenges, including inadequate sewage systems and outdated facilities.

Dr Omane Boamah stated that a strategic approach was needed to tackle the challenge.

Internal security

The minister also advocated a balanced approach in addressing the role of the GAF in internal security.

He emphasised that while the military was prepared to assist in internal matters, their deployment should be limited to essential situations, allowing the Ghana Police Service to handle routine domestic security tasks.

“Let’s try as much as possible to limit the invitation for the GAF to step in and do things that the Ghana Police Service is fully capable of handling,” he said.

He said the government would ensure that the GAF was utilised more productively and effectively while minimising their involvement in civilian security operations.