Defence College Studies graduates cohort of 19

Joshua Bediako Koomson Nov - 18 - 2024 , 09:57

The National College of Defence Studies (NCDS) has marked a historic milestone with the graduation of its inaugural cohort of 19 participants.

The 41-week programme, launched in November last year, culminated in the award of a Master of Arts degree in Strategic Studies.

Among the graduates were 12 Ghana Army officers, three Navy officers, two Air Force officers, and two senior civil servants from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of National Security.

The programme equipped participants with critical thinking and problem-solving skills essential for high-level leadership.

It has also enhanced their capacity to support decision-making through scientific research in strategic studies and prepared them to tackle complex security and policy challenges effectively.

The programme also included international and regional study tours to Ethiopia, Nigeria, Brazil and Qatar, allowing the participants to explore how other nations address security and development challenges.

The NCDS was established in May last year to offer strategic courses for senior military officers of the rank of Colonel or equivalent and relevant national agencies of the same status.

This was based on the directive of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pursuant to section 29(1) of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 (Act 1023).

The college is part of a broader scope to make the country a hub of excellence in defence and security education and research in Africa, and to contribute to the promotion of peace and stability on the continent and beyond.

The ceremony

During the ceremony at Burma Camp in Accra last Saturday, awards were presented to some of the participants for their exceptional performance.

Col. Kwesi Ayima received the Leadership Award, Col. Foster O. Okae-Yeboah was honoured with the Strategic Award while Naval Capt. Michael A. Larbi also received the Dissertation Award.

Honorary awards were also conferred on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Chief of the Defence Staff, Vice-Admiral Seth Amoama, and the late Lt Gen. Joseph Henry Smith, in acknowledgment of their contributions to the college.

Additionally, Dagger Awards were presented to the senior directing staff of the college, including the Commandant of the College, Maj. Gen. Irvine Nii-Ayitey Aryeetey.

The ceremony, was on the theme: “Environment, Security and Development”.

Self-reliance

In his address the President hailed the establishment of the college, saying it was a historic milestone in the country’s pursuit of self-reliance in strategic military education.

He cited the logistical and financial challenges in relying on international training programmes for the country’s military.

“The establishment of this college demonstrates Ghana’s resolve to address its own security and strategic needs while reducing dependence on foreign institutions,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the college aligned with the country’s broader security objectives, which included addressing emerging threats such as terrorism, cybercrime and climate change.

Additionally, he said, it also reflected the evolving role of the Ghana Armed Forces, which had expanded beyond traditional defence roles to include infrastructure development, disaster response and humanitarian efforts.

He, therefore, pledged the government’s continued support, announcing plans to build a permanent campus with funding from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and international partners.

President Akufo-Addo further urged the graduates to apply their strategic knowledge to advance the country’s security and development.

Institution

Maj. Gen. Irvine Nii-Ayitey Aryeetey highlighted the importance of the institution in addressing the strategic training needs of the country’s defence and public service sectors.

He noted that prior to the establishment of the NCDS, the country relied heavily on external training opportunities, which were both limited and costly.

“This 41-week programme is not just an academic achievement but a crucial step in equipping our leaders to think critically and act decisively in today’s volatile and complex global environment,” Maj. Gen. Aryeetey said.