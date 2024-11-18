40th NorDu Festival launched in Ho

Alberto Mario Noretti Nov - 18 - 2024 , 09:57

The 40th Norvisi Development Union (NorDU) Festival of 10 communities in the Ho municipality was launched in Ho last Saturday with a renewed call to empower women in traditional leadership positions to ensure a more impactful and rapid realisation of community development initiatives.

The NorDu communities are Nyive, Avee, Hodzo, Shia, Lume, Tanyigbe, Tokokoe, Atikpui, Klave and Hoe.

Advertisement

This year’s celebration, which is being hosted by Tanyigbe, is on the theme: 40 years on – Fostering youth development through innovation and technology”.

The launch coincided with the festival’s leadership seminar on ‘The role of traditional leadership in community development and governance.’

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, said at the launch resourcing female traditional leaders to perform their roles efficiently would serve the greater interest of society as it would break the social barriers which undermined their active participation in development issues.

“When we have a solid traditional base, ruling and development in our various towns will be much easier and smoother,” he explained.

The regional minister said it was also important to close the gap between the youth and traditional leaders to prepare the next generation for the laid down traditional systems and institutions while enhancing them with modern ways of doing things.

He commended the NorDu communities for their commitment to a common development agenda, adding that their rotational hosting of the festival testified to the strong bond of unity and cooperation among them.

Setting standards

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Richard Divine Bosson, paid glowing tribute to the leaders of the NorDu communities, saying they had set new standards for celebrating festivals, with greater emphasis on development in unity.

Performances by the Ho Kekeli Dance Ensemble heralded the launch of the festival

He, therefore, entreated them to maintain a united front all the time and eschew all divisive tendencies which might set them apart and throw their development initiatives out of gear.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the festival, Wisdom Xetor, said after four decades of existence, the Norvisi Development Union had seen significant progress in traditional leadership with the installation of new paramount chiefs, divisional chiefs and queens in the communities, over the period.

“The union, therefore, finds it fitting to further strengthen the capacity of the traditional rulers in chieftaincy laws, community development, citizens’ rights and responsibilities, and youth engagement,” he added.

Skills

Mr Xetor said the seminar also aimed to equip traditional leaders with the knowledge and skills to work with stakeholders, lead sustainable development efforts, and ensure effective service delivery in their communities.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister

Further, he said it was also to promote the active inclusion of female traditional leaders in governance and community development discussions to ensure their contributions were recognised and valued.

This year’s celebration, which will climax with a grand durbar at Tanyigbe on November 30, focuses on youth development and the prospects of technology in creating brighter job opportunities for the youth.

Pursuant to that, funds will be raised to construct an ICT skills development centre at Tanyigbe.