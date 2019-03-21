Countrywise Communication establishes development fund for journalists

Countryside Communication, a multimedia corporate organisation working towards promoting agriculture and rural development in northern Ghana has announced the establishment of a development fund to stimulate the interest of journalists and support them to report on various areas of agriculture
.
Mr Vuol disclosed this at the second edition of Harmattan Awards in Tamale in the Northern Region.
The award was instituted by the organisation to recognise and award outstanding journalists who have reported on farming and other agribusiness activities in 2018.
"I wish to announce that
"Also is the establishment of a Development Journalism Fund where you as development journalists can apply for your projects as well as students journalists. In all
Six journalists were honoured for outstanding reports on
Applicants competed for the honours in four categories.
They are Radio (English), Radio (Local Language), Print and Television.
However, no entries were received for the TV and Radio (Local Language) categories.
The Harmattan Awards scheme was instituted to enhance development journalism and use it as a tool to refocus the energies of journalists for the benefit of the agro sector.
It was also to support the poor farmers in the northern part of the country by whipping their interest to report on
Winners in the print category included Eric Kombat of the Daily Guide Newspaper (2nd Runner Up) and Samuel Sam of B&FT (1st Runner Up).
Mr Prosper K. Kuorsoh of GNA won
For Radio category, Yahaya Masahudu of Radio Tamale was
The ultimate prize for Radio went to Philip Bangyiliko
The awardees received citations, plagues, laptops and Zoom recorders.