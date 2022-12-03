Commemorating Volunteer Day: KOICA sensitises Dar-Es-Salaam School

The Country Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA- Ghana), Mooheon Kong, has underscored the need to instill the spirit of volunteerism in children and the younger generation.
That, was because volunteerism was one way for people of different backgrounds to collaborate to share ideas and sacrifice for one another.
“I am happy to have this kind of volunteering exercises because it is a way to respect one another and since the world is getting harder to live in we have to help,” he explained.
He said this when KOICA Ghana under its World Friends Korea (WFK) Volunteer Program joined its partners to commemorate this year's International Volunteer Day (IVD) for Economic and Social Development with students, teachers, and parents of the Dar-Es-Salaam Primary School in Teshie.
International Volunteer Day
The IVD is celebrated annually on December 5.
It is a day set aside by the United Nations to encourage volunteer-involving organisations and individual volunteers to promote volunteerism and to encourage governments to support volunteer efforts.
It is also to recognise volunteer contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at local, national, and international levels.
In attendance were some volunteers from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the United Nations
This year, the volunteers educated the pupils on personal hygiene and the benefits it carries.
In addition, the agency donated items worth $5,000 to the school to enable the children keep good personal hygiene.
They included toothpastes, toothbrush, toiletries, sanitisers, sanitary pads, liquid and bathing soaps and antiseptics.
Significance
Mr Kong noted that this year's commemoration was of special significance to KOICA as it continued to deploy volunteers to developing countries through its WFK Programme.
He, therefore, revealed that this year, the agency had deployed seven volunteers to serve in various capacities and fields across the country.
The Country Director then commended the work of volunteers worldwide for their work in trying to address the development needs of countries like Ghana and assured KOICA's long-term support to the country’s educational system
Good for the children
The Head Teacher of the school, Christiana Bortey, expressed her gratitude to the agency and all its partners for the gesture
She said the exercise was important because children loved to imitate what the elderly do so it would encourage them to develop the spirit of giving and volunteerism.
“This will encourage the children, in the future when they grow up and have enough, to also donate to others willingly,” Ms Bortey emphasised.