Cleanest city vision to be achieved after Akufo-Addo’s second term – Sanitation Minister

Ghanaians may not see Accra becoming the cleanest city in Africa soon as the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, seems to have extended the timeline from 2020 to 2024.
Speaking at the Meet the Press Series in Accra on Tuesday, Cecilia Dapaah said: “In sha Allah, the president would go for two terms and at the end, Accra would have been the cleanest and the battle is still the Lord’s.”
President Nana Akufo-Addo had promised to make Accra the cleanest city.
In a bid to achieve the vision, the Minister said President Akufo-Addo had prioritized the sanitation sector in the country.
“His Excellency the president is so serious with this call to all of us, to make Accra the cleanest and Ghana a clean country. He has put the Ministry of Sanitation and Natural Resource on the top priority list of government to be able to access the budget that we need,” she added.
Poor sanitation costs Ghana $290m annually
Cecilia Abena Dapaah, at the Meet the Press Series also said the country loses about $290 million annually due to poor sanitation in the country.
She said the amount is equivalent to $12 per person per year which translates to 1.6% of the country’s GDP.
Critics had cast doubts about the president’s promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.
