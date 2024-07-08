Next article: Men urged to use privilege to foster greater gender equality — Panellists

Chiefs, people of Edina climax Bakatue

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Jul - 08 - 2024 , 09:57

The chiefs and people of Edina on Saturday climaxed their annual Bakatue Festival with a call for all to work towards sustaining the nation's peace through temperate language.

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress flag bearer, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who made the call, stated that the nation's peace should be paramount to all who had the nation at heart.

The colourful durbar attracted traditional authorities, local and international patrons from all walks of life.

"We must not use politics as an excuse to use unsavoury language", the running mate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Nana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, stated.

She said one reckless statement from someone could possibly plunge the country into chaos and derail the nation’s development. She called for unity to address the economic challenges facing the country for the wellbeing of all.

The Paramount Chief of the Area, Nana Kwadwo Conduah VI, thanked the president for the construction of the fishing harbour and appealed for the dredging of the Benya lagoon as promised.

Nana Conduah also called for a review of the laws on transshipment of fish at sea, popularly called Saiko, to ease the economic hardship in fishing communities. He called for unity and oneness to build the area and move its development forward.