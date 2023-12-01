CEO Dialogues have been impactful — Silver Star CEO

Daily Graphic Dec - 01 - 2023 , 08:12

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Silver Star Auto, Asad Nazir, has described the CEO Dialogues as impactful in a very personal way.

The dialogue is a bi-annual thought leadership and capacity-building event which brings CEOs together to fashion out strategies and approaches for dealing with contemporary business issues including economic development, corporate governance, legal and regulatory framework and business sustainability.

CEO Dialogues

Launched in 2022, the CEO Dialogues is a niche business conversation among CEOs.

It regularly features established authorities across diverse industries in intimate, frank, peer-to-peer business conversations.

As an invite-only event, the selected CEOs gather around the table for the discussions, giving it a rich mix of leaders who are willing to share, take on board and collaborate.

Speaking to a section of the media to throw light on the effect that CEO Dialogues had had on the local business scene since it was launched last year, the CEO of Silver Star Auto, Asad Nazir, stated: “I have had the privilege to attend the previous editions of CEO Dialogues and I have been pleased both by the depth of the subject presentations by the partner institutions and the quality of interactions among the audience.”



Uniqueness

One of the leading players in the local auto industry with brands including Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot and Citroën, Mr NAZIR was also impressed with the uniqueness of the concept of CEO Dialogues.

“The whole idea behind the dialogues is quite unique as well and we at Silver Star have obviously been happy to associate with CEO Dialogues.

The richness of the discussions and the depth of the engagement have been very fruitful and I have personally gained a lot of insights plus perspectives from these’’, he revealed.

Silver Star

Mr Nazir stated that Silver Star Auto Limited, a leading automobile firm in Ghana that has been synonymous with luxury started its operations in 1996 and now has branches in Accra, Tema and Kumasi to cater to all your sales and servicing needs.

As dealers in Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot and Citroën brands of vehicles in Ghana, he said their product line covered the full spectrum of automobile needs, including saloon cars, SUVs, vans, trucks and buses.

“Over the years, we have strengthened our position as a leading automotive distributor in Ghana through our innovative responses to the needs of our customers, including the services we offer them and the effective leadership and teamwork at play in our offices.

“With activities like CEO Dialogues, we can identify opportunities to build capacity, engender growth and develop effective teams through the various economic phases, and the attendant challenges and opportunities this market and the world offers,” Mr Nazir concluded.



This year’s event

This year’s CEO Dialogues (2023) was held under the theme “A year after the World Economic Meltdown.”

At the event which was sponsored by GCB Bank PLC and Japan Motors, a presentation was made by KPMG and the Chartered Institute of Marketing (Ghana).

CEO Dialogues is a collaboration between Base Element Limited, a worldwide Marketing Agency, and Ishmael Yamson and Associates (IY&A), a foremost Management Consulting Firm.

The event regularly partners with recognised bodies including KPMG, the Chartered Institute of Marketing (Ghana), the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and a network of International Partners including Dale Carnegie (UK), among others.