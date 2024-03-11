Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana demands release of mutual funds and welfare dues from govt

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Mar - 11 - 2024 , 16:21

The Kumasi Chapter of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT Gh) wants the government to release their mutual funds and welfare dues deductions to them by April 30, 2024.

Failure on the part of the government to comply, the group says, would compel them to advise themselves accordingly.

“We are giving the Government and the Minister up to next month's ending if these accrued funds and dues are not released, we shall advise ourselves accordingly,” the Chairman of the CCT-Ghana, Godfrey McThetheh Ansah, and other leaders of the group, said in a statement dated March 10, 2024.

In addition, they noted, “We the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Gh; (CCT, Gh.) in the Kumasi Metropolis wish to unequivocally express our deepest displeasure about the blatant disregard for the welfare of our members as a result of continuous delay in releasing our mutual funds and welfare dues deductions.”

For Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, government's haircut programme has led to financial uncertainties for many teachers, saying “the government owes almost all the third parties. It owes us up to five or six months”.

They further urged the Ministry of Finance to prioritise the well-being of dedicated teachers by releasing the withheld “mutual funds and welfare dues accrued barely six months to our fund managers and leadership for the needful things to be done for peace to prevail in the education system.”

Statement by the CCTgh