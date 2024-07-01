Buem citizens call for peace, development

Isaac Asante Jul - 01 - 2024 , 09:57

A national congress has been held by the executive council of Buem citizens at the Jasikan Municipality in the Oti Region to press for peace and development in the Buem Traditional Area.

Advertisement

The meeting, which was held under the auspices of the Coalition for Peace and Development of Buem 2023, was aimed at addressing a prolonged chieftaincy dispute which had stalled development in over 27 towns in the Buem Traditional Area.

Addressing the delegates, the Chairman of the Coalition for Peace and Development, Isaka Burima, who is also the chief of the Atonkor Zango, observed that despite efforts by the executive of the coalition through the District Security Council, the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, the Oti Regional Security Council and the National House of Chiefs since 2000, the situation remained the same.

Mr Burima said Buem or Guan citizens, who first arrived on the Gold Coast in 1471, with Jasikan noted as the food basket of the country with cocoa and other food crops, continued to be saddled with a protracted chieftaincy dispute.

The national chairman regretted that less than a month ago, chiefs in the Oti Region met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but there was no representation from Buem chiefs due to the unresolved dispute.

Mr Burima expressed his disgust about the way that issue had been thwarting development in the Jasikan Municipality.

Development

Mr Burima bemoaned how the municipal assembly could no longer mobilise adequate revenue to support developmental projects, though the municipality boasts human, financial and material resources.

The Adonten Mankrado, Nana Samuel Duedudu, commended the delegates for showing concern about the chieftaincy problem and assured them that since the majority’s voice counts, a mechanism will be put in place to remedy the situation.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Jasikan Municipal Assembly, Elizabeth Kesewaa Adjornor Anim, thanked members of the Coalition for Peace and Development for their concern towards peace and development.

She said the assembly was ready to anchor their useful thoughts that would go a long way to implement policies for the good of the assembly and the people.