Avoid negative tendencies, pastor tells Christians

The Parish Pastor of the Ho SSNIT Flats Global Evangelical Church (Bethel Chapel), Reverend Dr Seth Theodore Kwasi Dzokoto, has called on Christians to eschew negative tendencies that corrupt the society.
He said the fight against corruption could only materialise if the society, especially Christians, exhibited a high sense of responsibility and commitment by refraining from corrupt practices at all levels of human endeavour.
Rev. Dr Dzokoto made the call during a sensitisation programme in the church to mark a week’s family life celebration of the church in Ho.
Constitutional foundation
He pointed out that the principles of Ghana’s Fourth Republican Constitution were crafted from the teachings of the Holy Bible and, therefore, placed enormous responsibilities on Christians to be upright in their deeds, utterances and actions.
He admonished Christians to be guided by the principles of probity and accountability, and refrain from corrupt acts wherever they found themselves, adding that they should always speak the truth without fear since the Bible taught Christians to be worthy ambassadors of their nations.
“As Christians, we owe it a duty to be committed to whatever we are called to do. If unbelievers are engaging in corrupt acts in the workplace and elsewhere they find themselves, Christians cannot afford to do that,” he added.
Family life week
The family life week celebration is a period set aside by the Bethel Chapel of the Global Evangelical Church to sensitise members to various issues confronting the Christian community.
Topics discussed were commitment to the church, family, community and the nation.
In a sermon, the Catechist of the church, Mr Emmanuel Kwami Buahini, urged members of the church to stand firm even in the face of extreme challenges.
“As Christians, you should not abandon your opinion even if it means falling from your comfort zone because we cannot afford to perform below the standard set by Jesus Christ,” he said.
He stated that Christians should not abrogate their opinions because of fear of the consequences, but that they must remain focused without fear of repercussion provided it was the truth.
Mr Buahini urged all not to allow familiarity, intimidation and societal dictates to compromise their resolve to remain Christ-like disciples.
NCCE
The Volta Regional Director of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Kenneth Kponor, said the effect of corruption was huge, and urged the congregation to always report corrupt practices to lawful authorities.
He stressed the importance of institutions such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Police and the Office of the Special Prosecutor as some of the institutions fighting corruption and in need of public support.