ATU, Vanuatu Trade Commission sign MoU to train students in AI

Beatrice Laryea May - 17 - 2024 , 09:20

The Accra Technical University (ATU) and the Vanuatu Trade Commission (VTC) in Ghana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide an estimated grant of $1 million to ATU to train students and staff in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Applied Research.

Advertisement

The MoU formed part of a partnership between the commission and the African Diaspora Central Bank (ADCB) to train some young people across Africa in AI for free, starting from Ghana.

A key component of the collaboration is the establishment of a dedicated AI training centre at the ATU for 2,000 students and staff at a sponsored cost of $250 per participant, costing $500,000 in total.

Additionally, there is a stimulus package of $100 per participant, amounting to $200,000, bringing the commission’s overall sponsorship cost for the AI training programme to $700,000.

The commission will also provide a seed fund of $200,000 to support the ATU Research Innovation Funds (ARIF) for the award of grants to staff, students and researchers with innovative applied research projects in the university community and for the advancement of science and technology.

Harnessing AI potential

The acting Vice-Chancellor of ATU, Professor Amevi Acakpovi, said the MoU represented a pivotal moment for both institutions, as it had set the stage for a robust exchange of knowledge, resources and expertise in the field of AI.

“At ATU, we believe in the transformative power of technology to drive innovation, solve complex problems and improve lives of our societies. Through this partnership, we are committed to harnessing the potential of AI to address pressing challenges and foster sustainable development in our respective regions,” he said.

Prof. Acakpovi expressed gratitude to the Vanuatu Trade Commission for its commitment towards the collaboration, and the vision to harness AI for positive change across Africa.

“I also extend my appreciation to our faculty, staff and students for their dedication and passion towards advancing the frontiers of AI education and Applied Research in Ghana,” he said.

Shared commitment

The Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana, Prof. Hugh Keku Aryee, said the union between the two institutions signified their shared commitment to innovation, education and the advancement of technology in Ghana and the rest of Africa.

“With this partnership, we are not only embracing the future but also making history. Accra Technical University should be proud to be the first university in Ghana to enter into such a significant agreement, marking a milestone in our journey towards excellence in AI education and adoption,” he said.

In attendance were the acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor of ATU, Prof. Felix Klutsanedzie; Registrar of the university, Dr Sylvia B. Oppong-Mensah, and the Deans and Heads of Department of ATU.

The commission was represented by the CEO of Knowledge Web Centre and Team Lead, Dr David King Boison; Trade Promotions and Business Development Manager, Asiwome Dzineku; the Executive Secretary, Belinda Ewoenam Nyamadie; the Marketing Manager, Senyo Ayayee, and the Special Advisor to the commission, Daniel Glover.