Ashanti Muslim Clerics commiserate with Catholic Church over Pope’s death

Daily Graphic May - 08 - 2025

In an encouraging display of inter-faith harmony, a delegation of top Muslim clerics in Kumasi, led by the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdulrahman Zakariya, has paid a courtesy call on the Roman Catholic Archbishop Emeritus, Most Rev. Peter Kwasi Sarpong, and the Catholic community in the Ashanti Region.

The delegation came to offer its condolences over the demise of the Pope.

It included prominent Muslim scholars such as the Secretary of the Council of Ulamau and Imams in the Ashanti Region, Dr Ahmed Saeed; the Chairman of the Zongo Peace and Reconciliation Committee, Sheikh Mohammed Ridwan; the Ashanti Regional Imam of the Shia sect, and the Imam of the Gonja community in the Ashanti Region, among others.

During the visit, the Muslim clerics eulogised the late Pope for his selfless and dedicated service to the poor and vulnerable, regardless of their status in life.

They praised his tireless efforts to promote peace, understanding, and compassion globally.

Sympathies

Dr Ahmed Saeed read a brief condolence message on behalf of the delegation, expressing their sympathy and support to the Catholic community during this difficult time.

He stated that the gesture was a testament to the strong bonds of friendship and respect between the Muslim and Catholic communities in the Ashanti Region.

Prayers

After the interaction, Sheikh Zakariya prayed for the entire Catholic community globally, wishing them well in their bid to select the next Pope and leader who would build on the success of Pope Francis.

The delegation also took turns to sign the book of condolence opened at the St Peter's Basilica in Kumasi, as a symbol of their respect and solidarity with the Catholic community.

The visit highlights the importance of interfaith dialogue and cooperation in promoting peace and understanding in society.

Unity

Archbishop Emeritus Sarpong expressed appreciation to the leaders for their thoughtfulness, emphasising that their visit also demonstrated the commitment to interfaith harmony and cooperation, the promotion of the culture of understanding and peaceful coexistence.

In a reciprocal gesture, the Archbishop Emeritus also recited some verses in the Quran as his way of praying for his guests.