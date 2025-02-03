Next article: Passport regime needs reform - Ablakwa says at vetting

Asantehene hails KATH transformation project

Emmanuel Baah Feb - 03 - 2025 , 12:57 4 minutes read

The first phase of the ongoing refurbishment of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has reached 95 per cent of the four-phase project estimated to cost $10 million.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, last Friday led a delegation of chiefs and government officials to inspect work on the HealKATH project, an Asantehene 25th Anniversary legacy project.

The initiative of the Asantehene seeks to refurbish KATH in Kumasi and place it among the foremost health care centres in West Africa.

It is aimed at creating a lasting impact in the Ashanti Region and beyond as well as honouring the rich cultural heritage of the Asante people, and to provide essential infrastructure and services for the health and wellbeing of the community.

The HealKATH project is to mobilise resources and funding to implement a comprehensive solution that will improve infrastructure at KATH, and ensure that it continues to provide a more functional and efficient hospital environment that promotes healing, comfort and safety of the people.

It is to address the urgent need for infrastructural improvement in KATH, Ghana’s second-largest teaching hospital, which receives referrals from 12 out of the 16 regions of Ghana.

Despite its reputation for providing quality and affordable healthcare services and conducting groundbreaking research, KATH faces serious infrastructural challenges that affect patients, visitors and staff.

Otumfuo's impression

Among the Asantehene's delegation was the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

The newly renovated Block A wards with installed beds

It also featured the Hiahene and Board Chairman of the Otumfuo Education Fund, Professor Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II.

Led by the Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, the King toured the facility, beaming with smile over the extent and speed of work on the project so far.

Also present were the Chairman of the HealKATH project, Sammy Adu Boakye; the Resident Engineer, Kojo Darko, and the Managing Director of Joshob Construction, James Osei Brown.

When the team got to the main ward, Otumfuo stood for a while, held his waist, nodded in apparent approval, admiring how through his initiative and the benevolence of corporate bodies, societies and individuals, the 70-year-old dilapidated wards of Block A had been transformed into a beautiful health care facility.

The Asantehene, in some instances, engaged the engineers on some of the modern installations at the facility.

He also interacted with some patients and staff at some of the existing wards on Block A.

Work progress

According to the Chairman of the HealKATH project, Mr Adu Boakye, the facility was yet to receive some oxygen beds currently being shipped from overseas and expected in the country in a week's time.

When those beds arrive and are installed, it will pave way to relocate about 60 patients to the completed wards for the commencement of work on the second phase.

Work done so far include the upgrade of the infrastructure and facilities of the hospital wards to meet modern standards and improve the overall patient experience.

This comprise improving the lighting, ventilation, and sanitation systems, as well as installing modern medical equipment and technology.

It is expected to promote enhanced privacy and confidentiality of patients by providing well-partitioned areas that allow for proper isolation and infection prevention and control, and also increase the efficiency of the hospital wards to improve the flow of patients and staff within the hospital.

Mr Adu Boakye, interacting with the media, commended the donors, adding that more work still needed to be done to ensure its successful completion and official handing over of the facility to the hospital.

He then called on the public to continue to donate towards the realisation of the project.

The contractors — Joshob Construction and Justmoh Construction — have adopted a ward each.

One of the wards, Afua Manu Ward, is named after Justmoh's late mother, Mary Afua Afobiritiri Darkowaa.

Some celebrities, dominated by Kumawood actors and actresses, joined Otumfuo during the tour.

They included Mercy Asiedu, Kwadwo Nkansah (Lil Win), and Yaw Dabo.