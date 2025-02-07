Army Combat School starts first semester courses

Daily Graphic Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Army Combat Training School (ACTS) has started its first semester courses with Combat Team Commanders Course (CTCC 1-25), Young Officers Course (YOC 1 -25), and Advanced Non-Commissioned Tactical Course (ANTC 1 - 25).

Advanced courses for Mortar, All Infantry Platoon Weapons, Machine Gun and Drill and Duties will also come on within the period.

In line with best practice, the leadership of the school has introduced into the curricula; societal and industrial leaders’ mentorship session aimed at enhancing students’ leadership skills, interpersonal relations and social networking.

“This novel leadership and mentorship interactive class is reserved for retired Generals, senior officers, the school’s sponsors, friends and patrons with modelled emulative personalities and high morals to engage the students (officers and soldiers), a release from the school said.

Health

As part of the course content, a health and safety superintendent at ENI Ghana Exploration and Production Limited, Bernard Kwaku Sackitey, who is the course patron for YOC 1 – 25, visited and interacted with the course participants last Wednesday.

Also, the president of Worldwide Evangelism Service (a non-denominational outreach ministry), had a successful interaction with the students.

He delivered a keynote presentation on Leadership and Mentorship to the students where he shared practical experiences on life trajectory to self-sustainment and societal leadership.

Mr Sackitey toured the school’s ongoing project sites and thereafter provided support to initiate solutions to some challenges of the school.

Apart from being a patron, he agreed to serve as an ambassador and development partner to help attract social support, among others, to the school.

Keynote

Present at the keynote presentation was the Commander, ACTS, Col. Robert Narh, who took part extensively in the interactive session and made contributions.

The acting Chief Instructor, Lt Col. Martin Dziedzorm Dey, and the Course Commander, Lt Col. Joshua Adongo, were all present to make the maiden interactive session a success.

Background

The Army Combat Training School (ACTS) is one of the Ghana Armed Forces’ institutions of learning designated to train personnel within the framework of security arts and science to maintain and restore law and order.

The school runs six courses concurrently within a semester, with the capacity to train over 350 serving personnel.