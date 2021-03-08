Armed robbers kill NADMO official

The Deputy District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) at Nabdam in the Upper East Region, Mr Dominic Kulkong, has been shot dead and his motorbike taken in a robbery incident at the Pelungu market.
The incident occurred on Saturday, February 27, when three armed men carried out a robbery operation at the market where the NADMO deputy director, had reportedly gone with another person on motorbike to transact business around a Mobile Money outlet.
The Public Affairs Officer at the Upper East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr David Fianko-Okyere, who confirmed the incident to the Daily Graphic at Bolgatanga last Friday, said that the deceased, 31, together with another man were on a motorbike when one of the suspected robbers ordered them to turn off the motorbike engine and lie on the ground, but when the deceased attempted to flee the scene with the bike, the robbers shot him dead.
Incident
ASP Fianko-Okyere explained that at about 7 p.m. on that day, the police received a call that a robbery incident had taken place at the Pelungu market.
The robbers, who were using an unregistered motorbike for their operation, allegedly attacked a mobile money shop and a mobile phone dealership in the area both owned by a teacher.
A police patrol team proceeded to the Pelungu crime scene but the robbers had fled the scene. The robbers were said to have made away with 10 assorted mobile phones and a cash of GH¢750.
Operation
ASP Fianko-Okyere said the robbers had gone to the mobile money vending shop under the pretext of withdrawing an amount of GH¢3,000. However, sensing danger the vendor told the robbers he did not have the amount in his wallet for them and would contact another vendor to transfer the amount to him.
The robbers agreed and waited for the money. Unknown to them the vendor used an exit door and escaped while leaving the robbers behind.
When the vendor got home, his neighbours informed him that some young men had come looking for him.
He knew they must be the robbers and so he asked his children to lock all the doors to the house and he left. On his way out he met the robbers heading to his house to look for him but they could not identify him.
Having failed to get the vendor at home, the robbers returned to the mobile money shop and a short while later the two unsuspecting customers, one of them who was the deceased, came to the shop to transact business.
Robbers shoot
Without provocation, the three robbers ordered Mr Kulkong and the man with him to turn off their engine and lie on the ground, but while the other man obeyed, the deceased refused and decided to move away.
Unfortunately, as he got on the bike one of the robbers pulled out a gun and shot him in the back killing him instantly.
The body of the deceased had since been released to the family for burial.