Anlo Afiadenyigba SHS students undergo skills training

Emmanuel Bonney Feb - 18 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Students of the Anlo Afiadenyigba Senior High School in the Ketu District in the Volta Region have undergone a capacity-building programme to equip them with essential skills for education, employment and entrepreneurship.

This initiative, organised by Save The Coin Foundation, aimed to empower students and community members by enhancing their technical abilities, leadership skills and economic self-sufficiency.

The event was dubbed: “My TVET My Wealth Skills Training and Capacity Building”.

The programme focused on technical education, entrepreneurship, digital literacy and career development.

Practical skills

The students participated in hands-on workshops involving vocational training that offered practical skills in areas such as soap making, beads making, and pencil and artworks.

They were also taken through entrepreneurship and financial literacy by being sensitised to teaching business planning, budgeting and savings.

In the area of leadership and communication, the participants were taken through fostering confidence, teamwork and public speaking.

With regard to digital literacy, the programme involved equipping learners with essential computer and Internet skills.

During the event, educators and trainers emphasised the importance of practical learning in preparing students for further education and employment.

Beyond the school, the programme was extended to the broader community, targeting youth, women and unemployed individuals.

The training sessions focused on small business development – guiding participants on how to start and manage businesses.

More skills

Regarding vocational and technical training, the women and the other participants were provided with skills in agriculture, handicrafts, soap and beads making and home-based enterprises.

Women’s empowerment and economic inclusion also featured in the training with emphasis on promoting financial independence through specialised workshops.

The sustainable livelihood programmes focused on self-reliance and job creation within the local economy.

Participants engaged in interactive sessions, mentorship programmes and hands-on skill-building activities, ensuring practical application of their learning.

Community leaders, school officials and stakeholders praised the initiative for bridging the skills gap, promoting self-employment, and enhancing employability among young people and adults.

Many participants expressed gratitude, noting how the training had boosted their confidence and provided them with new opportunities for growth.

The programme, according to the organisers, would continue with follow-up mentorship, advanced training modules, and business support programmes, ensuring long-term benefits for the town’s development.