Aglow thanks God for peace, stability

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Jun - 19 - 2023 , 11:44

Aglow International has held its mid-year thanksgiving service to appreciate God for sustaining the peace and stability of the country through the first half of the year.

Last Saturday’s service at the Black Star Square in Accra was led by the National President of Aglow International, Dr Dorothy Danso, and other national executive members.

It was on the theme: “Ghana, let the world know what God has done. – 1 Chronicles 16:8.”

The non-denominational service brought together hundreds of women and men, clad mostly in white, who used vuvuzelas, whistles, white handkerchiefs and miniature Ghana flags to praise God for his faithfulness and mercies towards the country.

The service wasthe climax of the regular monthly prayers held by members of Aglow International who meet to pray for the nation, especially against any form of challenges.

The service was graced with performances by the Aglow Choir, Pentecost Joshua and Osei Blessing, among others.

Sermon

Leading the women through the prayers and a time of worship, the National Prayer Director of Aglow International, Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie, noted that it was through the special grace of God that the country could enjoy the peace that still prevailed.

Referencing Psalm 89:20, she entreated all citizens to repent and rededicate their lives to God to help,“sustain and strengthen the country from the woes of the evil one”.

Mrs Afenyi-Dadzie also led the congregation to pray that God protect the country in the second half of the year from negative events such as warsthatwould disruptthe peace and tranquility.

The congregation also prayed for God to build a wall of fire over the country to prevent any internal or external forces against the country.

Mrs Afenyi-Dadzie also led the women and men to pray for good weather to facilitate good crop yields in the country and also prevent any natural disasters such as floods.

Again, the congregants said a prayer for the Executive arm of government, duty bearers and agencies in the country, asking God to give them the knowledge and understanding to lead the country to avoid corruption or any destructions.

Power

For her part, the National President, Aglow International, thanked God for his tender mercies towards the country in the first half, stating that the favour should not be taken for granted.

Dr Danso explained that God had established Aglow to be a trumpet, a voice of the gospel of the country as women, supported by men, prayed that anything that had been set against the country be opposed and uprooted.

Calling for divine power, healing and anointing, Dr Danso also prayed that Aglow would rise in power and intelligence to stand up to supportthe county in ensuring that its citizens were won over and grounded in the word of Christ.

Similar services were held simultaneously at the Jubilee parks in Wa, Bolgatanga, Tamale, Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, Cape Coast, the Koforidua Jackson Park and the Ho.