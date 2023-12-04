Afriwave Telecom renovates Teshie orphanage library

Daily Graphic Dec - 04 - 2023 , 10:57

The Afriwave Telecom Ghana Limited has refurbished the library of the Teshie orphanage to a modern standard.

The company refurbished the home’s library and resourced it with a thousand space bookshelves, six desktop computers with one year internet subscription.

Teshie Orphanage is a private organisation (non- governmental) which provides shelter and homely atmosphere for orphans and vulnerable children within the Teshie community and managed through the assistance of individuals and organisations to educate and care for these children to equip them to face the challenges of the outside world.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Afriwave Telecom, Francis Poku, explained that the refurbishment of the library was part of Afriwave’s initiative at making a sustainable impact on the lives of these children, who needed it most.

He reiterated that ‘’when we (Afriwave) provide support of any kind, our focus is to look at how sustainable and impactful the support is; there is no better way of ensuring the sustainability of an initiative than to invest in the education of our future leaders,” he added.

He revealed that Afriwave Telecom will soon launch its SMS platform which would create a single point for all Value-Added Service (VAS) providers to gain access to the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) from one place.

Throwing more light on the SMS platform, Mr Poku said, Afriwave’s SMS platform would help expand the communications need of every customer that route through the ICH.

He further noted that the SMS platform would not only expand the communications need of customers but would also experience seamless messaging and transparency in billing which would enable the customer to stay in control of cost and make an informed decision.

He urged VAS providers, banks, corporate organisations, and the telecom industry players to take advantage of the platform for their messaging needs.

Currently, the ICH is fully connected to all the telecommunication providers in Ghana, and already carrying all interconnect voice traffic in the country.

Mr Poku urged the orphanage to continue to nurture these young children to restore the confidence they needed as children to grow into better adults.

Mr and Mrs Parker, founders of the home, thanked Afriwave for their generosity at such a crucial time of the year.

They further expressed her gratitude to the entire management and staff for nominating the Home to be recognized in such a manner.