Ablekuma North ncce engages stakeholders on national identification card

The Ablekuma North National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has begun a sensitisation programme on the National Identification Card, otherwise known as the Ghana Card, in the municipality.
Speaking at the Victory Bible Church at Baah Yard in Accra at the weekend, the Municipal NCCE Director, Mr Richmond Okoaben-Mensah, said the exercise was part of an ongoing programme drawn up to sensitise citizens in the municipality.
Mr Okoaben-Mensah said registration and issuance of the card to applicants in the municipality would commence on a yet-to-be-given date, this March, in 34 centres of all the 12 electoral areas in the municipality and would last for a period of three weeks.
He encouraged all citizens in Ablekuma North to ensure that they registered and got their Ghana Card when the programme commenced.
However, he said, citizens who, for one reason or the other, would miss the opportunity to register in the municipality could still register in any other registration centre in the country once the applicant had the required documents.
Explaining the benefits of the Ghana Card, Mr Okoaben-Mensah said the holder could travel within the West Africa subregion without a passport; ensure smooth facilitation of official documentation and at the same time eliminate impersonation due to the card’s unique number and its biometric nature.
He mentioned valid Ghanaian passport or a birth certificate as the primary requirement for the registration and acquisition of the Ghana Card.
In the absence of a birth certificate, the director said, a holder of a Ghana Card could vouch for an applicant in the presence of a Commissioner of Oath, who would be at the registration centre, free of charge.
For the secondary requirement, he mentioned the voter identification card, National Health Insurance, driving licence, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) card and tax identification number (TIN).
He stressed that the digital address of the applicant's residence was mandatory.
Mr Okoaben-Mensah said so far 40 churches, six mosques, eight schools, drivers’ unions, hairdressers and dressmakers’ associations in addition to spare parts dealers and traders’ associations had been visited and sensitised. — GNA