85 Schools to compete in public speaking contest

Eighty-five senior high schools (SHSs) across the country have submitted entries for the quarter-finals of the National Public Speaking Competition (NPSC).
The schools, who met last Friday’s deadline to submit their videos entries, are made up of both public and private institutions.
Only two schools (best videos) shall be shortlisted from each of the 14 groups they have been put into for the in-person semi-finals scheduled for October 30, 2022.
The NPSC, also called the Speaking/Speech Festival, is on the theme: “Green Recovery from COVID-19”.
It is an annual public speaking contest for SHSs in the country.
It is designed to discover, recognise and foster the dynamism, creativity and initiative of the Ghanaian youth in promoting a culture of patriotism and national development.
The contest is aimed at building a genre of speakers who will use public speaking to influence society positively.
It offers students the acknowledgement and encouragement towards a successful career in public relations, compering, film and advocacy.
Public speaking — also known as oratory or oration — is an organised, face-to-face, prepared, intentional (purposeful) attempt to inform, entertain, or persuade a group of people through words, physical delivery, and at times visual or audio aids.
The benefits of NPSC to students are the development of critical thinking skills, fine-tunes verbal and non-verbal skills, help overcome fear of addressing public audience, develops leadership skills, build thought of leaders, improves their ability to influence the world around them as well as discovering their filming and videography techniques.
The competition is funded by the Parliament of Ghana through the Office of the Rt. Hon Speaker with support from other corporate institutions.
Schools
The schools that have submitted their entries are Achimota School, Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Adisadel College, Edinaman SHS, Brakwa SHS, Mfantsiman Girls SHS, Gyaase Community School, Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Girls' SHS, Techiman SHS, New Konkrompe Shs, Aburaman SHS, Pentecost SHS, Aburi Girls' SHS and the Suhum SHTS.
Others are the St Augustine's College, Ghana National College, Abakrampa SHS, Odoben SHTS, Awutu Winston SHS, Swedru SHS, Assin Manso SHS, Holy Child College, Effutu SHTS, Wa SHTS, Wa SHS, Nandom SHS, Jamiat Al Hidaya Islamic Girls' SHS, Queen Of Peace SHS, Tamale SHS, Northern School Of Business, Sunyani SHS, Berekum Presec, Sacred Heart SHS, St James Seminary SHS and the Wenchi Methodist SHS. Updates can be found @Npscghana on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Youtube – NPSC TV.