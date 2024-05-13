7th Agric students bootcamp records huge interest

Diana Mensah May - 13 - 2024 , 09:45

A total of about 367 agricultural students and beginner agribusinesses will participate in the 7th edition of the annual agricultural student’s career guidance and mentorship dialogue bootcamp.

Advertisement

The students, selected from various agricultural colleges, farm institutes and universities across the country, will be involved in innovative activities and practices, with a sole agenda of ensuring that they get to appreciate, embrace and understand the full cycle of the agribusiness value chain and the diverse opportunities it presents.

Participating institutions

The participants are from Adidome Agric College, Asuansi Farm Institute, Damango Agric College, Ejura Agricultural College, Kwadaso Agric College, Wenchi Agricultural college, Ohawu Agric College, Fair River Agric Institute, Veterinary College and Animal Health Production.

Others include Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, Methodist University, University of Development Studies, All Nations University, Ghana Christian University College, University of Energy and Natural Resources, Central University, University of Agricultural and Environmental Studies

The focus of the six-day bootcamp this year from Sunday, May 19 to Friday, May 24, 2024, is to excessively focus at how best we can accelerate our collective efforts, to further enable, establish, shape mindsets and open-up more career opportunities for the growing numbers of Agri-youth.

The students and beginner agribusinesses will also have the opportunity to meet and present their ideas to the various mentors and coaches assigned to them, to brainstorm and put forward their agribusiness ideas, to be modelled into businesses.

Key highlights

Three key highlights of this 7th edition are the “Yes – We can Agri-inspire session, which will witness women farmers, rural producers, processors and farmers with disabilities, selected across the country, to inspire by sharing their resilience stories and business journey with the campers.

There will also be the “Group students business presentation,” where campers, who have been grouped into businesses, get to present their business ideas to the team of judges.

Over the past six years, this session had enabled most of the campers to kick-start their businesses, right after the bootcamp. This is a realisation and fulfilment of the efforts, to enable and establish the agri-youth.

Another key highlight is the “Students input dealer business pitch,” where individual students will have the opportunity to pitch their business development approach, on how they will manage an input dealer shop in the community.

A detailed and integrated curriculum has been designed, to engage the minds, creativity, innovative thinking, passion and abilities of the campers. Over the past six years, over 6,000 participants benefited from the bootcamp, some of which have started their own agribusinesses and farm enterprises, while others have gained meaningful employments.

“We expect an outcome, where campers at the end of the camping period will be able to identify their drive and path within the agribusiness sector, build agri-leadership skills, explore hidden talents,” the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, organisers of the annual event, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, said.

She said the campers, it was expected, would acquire and develop knowledge in planning, implementation, management and be equipped with a better understanding of tools and programmes that are available to help them succeed as farmers, agribusiness leaders and or employees of agric related enterprises.

“Just as it happens almost every year, after the bootcamp, we anticipate companies who are looking to recruit to equally identify great skills and talents among the campers, for employment or internship opportunities,” Ms Akosa said.

Designed activities

She said some of the activities designed to achieve the goal during the six-day bootcamp included the agri-ted talk session, “where we have practicing and experienced individuals and agribusinesses, sharing their career path with the campers.

“We will also have the Ag-voyage, where campers embark on an experiential farm, agribusiness and corporate field tour, providing them with the opportunity to familiarise themselves with various agribusiness operations in the country, ask questions and explore potential business opportunities,” she explained.