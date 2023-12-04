70 Women graduate from Rebecca Foundation training

Rebecca Quaicoe Duho Dec - 04 - 2023 , 09:35

The Rebecca Foundation in partnership with the KGL Foundation has trained and graduated 70 women in vocational skills in the Greater Accra Region.

It is part of the Terema Initiative by the Rebecca Foundation which empowers women economically by giving them employable skills through training.

The beneficiaries were also given basic financial and business management training.

Startup kits

During their passing out ceremony, the beneficiaries were given startup kits such as ovens, bags of sugar, margarine, gallons of oil, eggs and gas cylinders for those trained in bakery, while those trained in soap-making were given soap-making kits and cash to start their businesses.

Financial independence

Addressing the gathering at the ceremony in Accra last Thursday, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, expressed her happiness over the determination of the beneficiaries to undergo the training successfully.

She commended them for putting themselves up for the training, emphasising that the skills they had acquired would help them gain financial independence.

The First Lady therefore urged them not to sleep over the skills acquired, but rather use them to create employment for themselves and also help to train others.

Mrs Akufo-Addo also reiterated her commitment to keep supporting women and children in the country through the Rebecca Foundation and its partners.

Empowering women

The Chief Executive Officer of the KGL Foundation, Elliott Dadey, expressed the Foundation’s continued support for the Rebecca Foundation’s Terema Initiative

He stated that the Foundation would continue to empower women economically by providing them with employable skills through training.

The beneficiaries took the opportunity to express their gratitude to the First Lady for the life-changing skills they have acquired.

They further commended the First Lady for setting them up and giving them the opportunity to acquire skills that would help them to generate income to support themselves and their families.