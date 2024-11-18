6th Corporate Governance Awards honours 10 individuals, organisations

Maclean Kwofi Nov - 18 - 2024 , 22:45

Ten individuals and corporate organisations have been honoured for their excellence in leadership, corporate governance, and contribution towards the country’s socio-economic development.

It was at the sixth edition of the Corporate Governance Excellence Awards by the Institute of Directors - Ghana (IoD-Gh) at the Kofi Ohene Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Advertisement

The award ceremony, on the theme: “Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting, essential layers of corporate governance and sustainable growth”, served as a platform to launch the 25th anniversary of the Institute of Directors Ghana.

Awardees

The individual awards were presented to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tiwajo Industry Limited, Ivy Appiah, who emerged as the Most Innovative Personality; Non-Executive Chairman at MIIF, Prof Douglas Boateng (the Most Influential Director), and a tax expert, John Kinyorbaan Gabulja (Emerging Director).

The corporate category had Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana (Insurance Industry); Centre for Financial Literacy Education (Consulting Industry); GOIL Plc (Oil Marketing Industry); Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) (Petroleum Refining and Related Industry); Prudential Bank Limited (Banking Industry); Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) (Transportation Industry) and UPSA (Education Industry).

Professionalism

The President and Chair of the Governing Council, IoD-Gh, Angela Carmen Appiah, at the awards ceremony in Accra on November 15, stated that the award scheme was designed to champion professionalism and development of directors to pursue best practices of good corporate governance at all levels.

“As part of its strategic efforts to celebrate the achievements of outstanding individual personalities and corporate organisations that have represented excellence in leadership, and corporate governance, and have made significant contributions to the socio-economic development of Ghana, the institute has established a competitive annual award,” she stated.

She said the institute was a professional organisation committed to the practice of corporate governance for entities in the country.

Towards that, she said the institute had made a significant impact on the country’s governance landscape over the years.

She added that the institute played a very critical role in shaping the national economy and also influencing policy towards development and sustainable goals.

Experience

The Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Simone Giger, said Switzerland's experience had shown that economic growth and environmental protection could coexist through dedicated environmental, social, and governance practices.

“Economic growth and environmental protection can also bring about prosperity and environmental health and I am firmly convinced that Ghana holds similar potential,” she said.

However, she said it would require concerted efforts from all stakeholders and sectors to protect the country’s ecosystem.

She explained as industry players gather to recognise excellence in corporate governance it was important to acknowledge the crucial role businesses played in driving significant change.

“The responsible practices, investment in sustainable technology and adherence to environmental standards, companies often make a significant impact on the country’s future.

“Tonight’s ceremony celebrates individuals and companies leading the way in environmental, social and governance integration. Individuals and organisations being recognised tonight exemplify that profitability can coexist with ethical leadership, social responsibility and dedication to environmental sustainability,” the ambassador added.