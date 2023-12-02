239 Prison recruits pass out

Jemima Okang Addae Dec - 02 - 2023 , 07:52

A total of 239 recruits have passed out from the Prison Officers Training School (POTS) in Accra.

The Recruit Course 124, went through a comprehensive 11-month training to prepare them physically and mentally for a successful career.

They formed the last batch of three 2022 trainees who would augment personnel of the Prisons Service to enhance its operational capacity.

The graduating recruits, who have diverse professional and vocational backgrounds, were carefully selected to meet the human resource needs of the service.

They included general duties personnel and skilled artisans, such as carpenters, masons, plumbers and mechanics.

Others had Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas (HND) from various technical and vocational institutions.

The graduating parade was reviewed by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery.

Support

The minister called on individuals and CSOs to support the service to deliver on its mandate to help reduce crime in the country.

“Indeed, these organisations often have treasured experience in prison reforms that could provide some insights and support to the work of the service,” he added.

Mr Dery said the work of a prison officer was demanding as it involved interactions with incarcerated men and women who had been deprived of their liberty, with some of them likely to be mentally unstable.

He added that some of them also suffered from addictions, poor social and educational skills, while others come from marginalised groups in society.

“Some are a threat to the public, dangerous and aggressive, with others trying very hard to escape because none of them want to be in prison,” the minister said.

He said rehabilitating some of them to become productive and law abiding would not be a mean task.

Commitment

The minister said the government was committed to supporting the training and development of prison personnel since they were at the core of ensuring a well-functioning prison system.

“We urge management of the service to continue to equip staff with the knowledge and skills necessary to handle the unique challenges of the profession.

“It is high time we implemented digital record-keeping, biometric identification and security surveillance systems to enhance the general management and security of our prisons,” Mr Dery added.

Awards

Five officers received awards for distinguishing themselves during the training programme, with Recruit Officer Jacqueline Mensah emerging as the Overall Best.

Other awardees were; Best in Order of Merit, Sarah Buako Inkoom; Commandant’s Award, Adiza Khadija Aminu; Best in Physical Training, Yaasin Adjetey Tijani, and Best in Drill, Kelvin Kingful Asare.