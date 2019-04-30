21 journalists shortlisted for 2019 Ashanti GJA awards

A total of twenty-one journalists have been shortlisted for honours at the 2019 Ashanti Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards ceremony slated for May 31, 2019 in Kumasi.
The GJA is reviving the move to organise regional awards schemes to honour journalists in the regions separate from what is organised at the national level in Accra.
Out of the total 21 journalists, three of them, Daniel Kenu, Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor and Emmanuel Baah (Photo journalist) are from the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).
The nominees were announced at a press conference in Kumasi on Monday addressed by the Ashanti Chapter Chairman, Kinglsey E. Hope.
Kenu and Donkor from Graphic have been shortlisted in a total of 10 categories including sports, crime, feature, mining and news reporting while Baah, is gunning for the best photo journalist of the region.
Members of the awards committee panel are Elizabeth Kankam Boadu (GNA), Sebastian Freiku (The Chronicle), Saaed Ali Yaqub (Multimedia), Kofi Adu Domfeh (Media General) and Johnson Gyampo (The Pioneer).
The panel selected by the Ashanti Regional GJA Chapter scrutinised entries from the potential winners over the last two months.
A total of 99 entries in 24 categories from eleven media houses were received by the committee.
The shortlisted were announced as follows:
1. Asenso Mensah (Multimedia)
2. Jeff Nsiah Boadu (UTV)
3. Benjamin Aidoo (TV3)
4. Kwadwo Boadu (UTV)
5. Beatrice Spio-Garbrah (TV3)
6. Kwasi Debrah (Multimedia)
7. Erastus Asare Donkor (Multimedia)
8. Kizito Cudjoe (B&FT)
9. Isaac Amoah (The New Trust)
10. Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor (Graphic)
11. Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen (Multimedia)
12. Hafiz Tijani (Citi FM)
13. Daniel Kenu (Graphic)
14. Emmanuel Baah (Graphic)
15. Yussif Ibrahim (GNA)
16. Nana Yaw Gyimah (Multimedia)
17. Prince Appiah (Multimedia)
18. Ivan Heathcote Fumador (EIB)
19. Ibrahim Abubakar (TV3)
20. Nicholas Osei-Wusu (GBC)
21. Richmond Frimpong (Oyerepa FM)