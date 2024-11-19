Featured

2024 National Education Week launched

Joshua Bediako Koomson Nov - 19 - 2024 , 02:37

The 2024 National Education Week was yesterday launched in Accra for stakeholders to evaluate the country’s progress in education, share best practices and chart the path for the future.

The week-long event, which is the on the theme: “The education transformation agenda; Evidence from 2017,” will feature discussions, workshops and exhibitions showcasing the achievements and opportunities in government’s key policies and programmes in the education sector.

Notable areas of focus include Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, the Free Senior High School (SHS), and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

Achievements

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in a statement read on his behalf by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, highlighted the government’s achievements in the education sector since 2017.

He said key initiatives such as the Free SHS and TVET programmes had significantly increased access to education, particularly for underserved communities.

Others are curriculum reforms designed on a standards-based framework and the introduction of a National Standardised Test in 2022.

Dr Bawumia said the Free SHS programme had expanded education access, increased enrolment and improved infrastructure with the construction of new classrooms, dormitories and dining halls across the country.

“These efforts have removed financial barriers and enabled countless young citizens to continue their education. Poverty, gender and deprivation must no longer hinder access to secondary education,” he said.

The Vice-President also mentioned the introduction of the no-guarantor student loan scheme, which allows students to access loans using their Ghana Card, as a significant step towards improving access to tertiary education.

“Our investment in STEM and TVET education positions the country at the forefront of global shifts, ensuring our students are equipped to contribute to national and international prosperity.

“This annual event offers a vital platform to assess our progress, share innovative ideas and reaffirm our collective vision for the future of the nation’s education,” he added.

Collaboration

Dr Bawumia further called for stronger collaboration between the government, educational institutions and industry stakeholders to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical application.

He urged participants in the event to engage in meaningful discussions and provide constructive feedback to increase innovative drive in the education sector.

Transformation

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, underscored the transformational potential of STEM education in the country.

Drawing lessons from global successes, he highlighted the parallels between Ghana’s educational goals and the approach adopted by South Korea in the 1960s and 1970s.

“South Koreans, who were independent around the same time as us, and had a similar socio-economic status, prioritised STEM education and secondary education for all, which spurred their transformation.

“Today, we are catching up, and we are committed to bridging that gap,” he said.