2022 District League Table - Korle-Klottey tops all

Timothy Ngnenbe Dec - 15 - 2023 , 08:28

The Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly (KOKMA) in the Greater Accra Region has emerged the overall best ranked assembly in the country.

According to the latest District League Table (DLT), an initiative that ranks metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) according to key development indicators, KOKMA scored 85.8 per cent, beating off competition from the other 260 districts.

The current performance by KOKMA, which saw it topple the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) from the first position, is an improvement over the 2021 ranking when the assembly placed 6th position.

The Special Advisor of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advisory Unit at the President's Office, Dr Felix Addo-Yobo, who presented the findings of the 2022 DLT in Accra yesterday said KOKMA emerged the best ranked local assembly based on 18 indicators in eight sectors.

The sectors used for the assessment are education, health, child protection, nutrition, water, sanitation, energy and governance.

The DLT was launched by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).

Present at the launch of the DLT were the Head of the Office of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur; the Country Director of UNICEF, Osama Makkawi; the Vice Chairman of the NDPC, David Quaye Annang; and some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (CEOs).

Top 10

The DLT showed that three MMDAs from the Greater Accra Region made it to the top 10 on the league table while the region also emerged as the overall best.

The two other MMDAs in Greater Accra which made the top 10 - were the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), scored 79.7 and 78.6 per cent respectively, putting them at second and third positions.

The New Juaben South Municipality Assembly in the Eastern Region; Obuasi Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region; and the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly placed fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

The Asutifi North District in the Ahafo Region placed seventh, Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly in the Central Region placed eighth; Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly in the Bono Region placed ninth, while Nandom Municipal Assembly in the Upper West Region completed the list of top 10 MMDAs.

Greater Region tops all

For the regional ranking, Western Region came second after Greater Accra while Ahafo, Upper West, Central and Ashanti followed in that order from third to sixth.

The Bono and Oti regions placed seventh and eight respectively, with North-East placing ninth, Western-North 10th, Volta 11th, Eastern 12th.

The Bono East Region was ranked 13th, Upper East, 14th; Northern, 15th and Savannah, 16th.

Catalyst for development

Dr Ato Arthur described the DLT initiative as revolutionary as it was a catalyst for positive change in the implementation of policies for development.

He said the DLT report was a call to action, requiring change in strategy, approach and interventions to achieve development in a manner that left no one behind.

He underscored the need for the various MMDAs to embrace the findings of the report and incorporate them into their local development plans.

Again, he stressed that the MMDAs must see the DLT as a new dawn for them to renew commitment in implementing inclusive services that would help create "a Ghana of equitable development."

UNICEFT

he Country Director of UNICEF, Osama Makkawi, urged the MMDAs to see the DLT as a tool that helped to determine and address gaps in development rather than who was first or last.

Mr Makkawi said he was particularly happy that indicators such as child protection, education, health, water and sanitation, were played out in the report.

In his view, that approach helped to identify gaps in the progress towards the sustainable development goals (SDGs) at the local level.

He added that it was important for the local assembly to use the report as a yardstick for implementing policies that targeted vulnerable populations.

The Vice Chairman of the NDPC, David Quaye Annang, said the DLT was a useful tool because it helped to assess the level and disparities in development in the local areas.

He said the successes and challenges identified through the DLT was a call for action to promote equitable development at all levels.

Mr Annang urged all MMDAs to strengthen engagement with stakeholders at the local level to ensure that all potentials were harnessed for sustainable development.