2 Nursing institutions sign agreement

Maclean Kwofi Jan - 10 - 2024 , 06:35

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ghanaian-Diaspora Nursing Alliance (G-DNA) to help improve healthcare delivery in the country.

The two-year agreement will enable the two institutions to collaborate and promote the development of nurses through joint studies, research, training and other programmes of mutual interest.

They are also expected to work together to ensure that Ghanaians practising nursing abroad regularise or register with the council to help boost the country’s nursing expertise.

The acting Registrar of the council, Philomina Woolley, signed on behalf of N&MC, while the President of the G-DNA, Professor Yvonne Commodore-Mensah, appended her signature on behalf of the group.

The signing ceremony, which took place in Accra yesterday, was witnessed by the Director in charge of Education at the G-DNA, Dr Daniel Kwame Apau, and the Deputy Director in charge of Operations at the N&MC, Ampem Darko Abbey.

Collaboration

Mrs Woolley expressed satisfaction with the MoU, saying that it would pave the way for the two parties to work together to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

“The MoU is to improve collaboration between the parties to be able to support the second generation of nurses in Ghana and those who were not trained in the country.

“The agreement would also ensure that Ghanaian nurses practising abroad would come back and register with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana,” she added.

Mrs Woolley further said that it would help enhance the country’s health delivery system and grow the nursing profession.

“After the MoU, we are expecting more than 1,000 nurses practising abroad to register with the N&MC.

The motivation is to encourage nurses practising abroad to come back and support their parent country through sharing of expertise,” she added.

About G-DNA

For her part, Mrs Commodore-Mensah said that the G-DNA was a non-profit entity which was advancing the development of Ghanaian nurses globally.

She said many nurses left the country every year for different reasons which includes professional development.

By working together, Mrs Commodore-Mensah said, the two parties would ensure that such nurses returned to the country after building their capacity.

“There are many Ghanaians abroad who are willing to come back home to help improve the nursing discipline,” she added.