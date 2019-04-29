2 Mining towns mark World Malaria Day

Two mining firms, Asanko Ghana Limited and AngloGold Ashanti, have noted that recent comments by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to the effect that there has been no significant improvement in the fight against malaria, especially in the sub-region, gives cause for concern.
The companies made the observation at separate events to mark this year's World Malaria Day at Tetrem in the Amansie West District and Obuasi, both in the Ashanti Region.
At Tetrem, where Asanko held its event, the acting Executive General Manager, Mr Shadrach Ainoo, said the firm had commissioned the Vector Control Unit of DeLloyds Limited to undertake a baseline Malaria study in its operation areas.
He said the scientific research would inform the basis for future comprehensive malaria control programme in the communities.
Scientific Study
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Mr Ainoo said the study, which cost about $35,000 was expected to be completed by the third quarter of this year.
"Contributing to the sustainable development of our host communities remains a core corporate social responsibility of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited and we will continue to play this role for the years ahead of us," he said.
He said the company’s annual participation in the the World Malaria Day showed its caring and committed nature as enshrined in its several core values.
The District Director of Health Services, Mr Bernard Bediako, said the prevalence rate in the Amansie West had increased from 43 per cent in 2015 to 45 per cent in 2018.
He indicated, however, that there had been no deaths because of pragmatic measures put in place including the distribution of free mosquito nets.
The company organised free medical screening for the people within the communities and conducted a quiz for three senior high schools namely; Esaase Sec Tech, Mansoman and Manso Adubia SHS.
Manso Adubia was adjudged the overall best school, followed by Mansoman and Esaase, respectively.
The winning school received GH¢ 2,000, the second had GH¢ 1,500 and the third was rewarded with GH¢ 1,000.
Obuasi
At Obuasi, the head of operations of AngloGold Ashanti, Mr Brett Thompson, said reducing and eliminating malaria creates healthier, more equitable and prosperous societies and promotes a broadly inclusive and multi-sectoral response.
He said apart from the reduction of malaria within Obuasi, the Anglogold Ashanti Malaria Control Limited (AGAMAL) had provided jobs to the teeming youth through spraying and distribution of mosquito nets.