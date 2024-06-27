2 Fidelity Bank staff champions at Toastmasters Africa contests

Two staff members of Fidelity Bank, Esteban Mawutor Amegashitsi and Glory Boateng, have emerged the national public speaking champions at Toastmasters Africa Convention.

The two represented the country at the contest which was held in Abuja, Nigeria, last month.

Esteban and Glory, champions from Ghana in the International Speech Contest and the International Evaluation Contest, respectively, displayed their talents alongside 40 of Africa's most skilled orators in a series of challenging semi-final contests.

The two Fidelity Bank staff champions who are also members of the Fidelity Corporate and Orange Heights Toastmasters Clubs, advanced to the grand finale in their respective categories.

Ms Boateng went on to place overall third in the International Evaluation Contest-Africa, while Mr Amegashitsi delivered a captivating performance in the closely contested International Speech Contest Category for Africa.

Management proud

Commenting on the achievement of the two Fidelity champions, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Julian Opuni, expressed pride in the team's accomplishments, saying "We are incredibly honoured by the exceptional performances of Esteban and Glory at the Toastmasters Africa Convention."

"Their dedication and talent not only brought glory to Ghana but also positioned Fidelity Bank as a champion of excellence in public speaking,” he added.

Mr Opuni said their achievements were a true testament to the Fidelity value of excellence, and “we hope they inspire others to pursue their passions with unwavering determination."

Celebrated

Upon their return, Esteban and Glory were celebrated as heroes by the bank's leadership team, the Toastmasters fraternity, and their respective departments.

Together with the rest of the entourage who journeyed to Abuja for the Toastmasters Africa Conference and International Speech Contests, they were hosted to a special welcome reception by the Managing Director and the Deputy Managing Director, Atta Yeboah Gyan.