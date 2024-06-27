Next article: International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking commemorated: Support law enforcement agencies to deal with drug abuse — President

Ga Mantse unveils renovated Cluster of Schools at Adabraka

Diana Mensah Jun - 27 - 2024 , 09:57

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has inaugurated the renovated King Tackie Tawiah 1 Cluster of Schools at Adabraka in Accra, a basic school established in memory of his late grandfather.

The renovation was fully funded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to unlock a brighter future for the children of Adabraka and its environs through education.

The unveiling was done in collaboration with the Ga Mantse Foundation, the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders. The renovation, which started on May 10, last year, is part of Ga Mantse’s effort to improve educational facilities for the youth in the traditional area, and a vision conceived on his 50th birthday on August 2, 2021.

The refurbished school now boasts 18 classrooms, a computer lab with 40 fully installed and connected computers and accessories, a library stocked with over 2,000 reading materials, an astro turf football pitch with a 60-seater spectator stand, a 100-seater canteen, a security post, upgraded entrance, a fence wall and additional perimeter upgrades, including drainage, new pavements and landscaping, and improved sanitation facilities.

Integration

At yesterday’s ceremony, King Teiko Tsuru urged that the teaching and learning of Ga and Dangme languages should be enforced in all schools within the Greater Accra Region, saying “people's identity is as much invested in their language as in their traditions and culture”.

He expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Education for restructuring the postings of Ga and Dangme graduate teachers who had otherwise been posted out of the jurisdiction recently.

“We still have a backlog of Ga and Dangme graduate teachers, so we request that they be posted within the Greater Accra Region to fill the deficit of graduate teachers of the two languages of the region,” he added.

The Ga Mantse urged corporate institutions to invest in education, stressing that “nurturing the minds of our youth not only creates a talent pool for human capital, but also secures a prosperous future for generations”.

He also called for support for the redevelopment of basic schools within Accra, especially the Sempe Cluster of Schools on the High Street. He said every child within the Ga State and across the country must receive quality education, irrespective of their backgrounds or circumstances.

Collaboration

The Africa West Area President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, said the collaboration was part of the organisation’s global humanitarian efforts funded by the donations of its members worldwide, adding that “our goal as a church is to do what is right and to honour our Saviour, Jesus Christ”.

The renovated King Tackie Tawiah I Cluster of Schools. Pictures: CALEB VANDERPUYE

He said in the country, the church’s humanitarian efforts were focused on healthcare, water, sanitation and education. Mr Nielsen said the church was committed to continue working together with the Ga Mantse to maintain existing and future facilities.

Traditional authority

The Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, said the project was a testament to how traditional authority could effectively contribute to national development. He added that the enhanced infrastructure and educational facilities of the school would provide a conducive environment for learners, teachers, staff, and also ensure a brighter future for the next generation.

Mr Titus-Glover urged the district assembly to commit a budget to the maintenance of the structures to ensure that any defects were addressed.

Commitment

A Deputy Minister of Education, Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, said the ministry was committed to equipping children and young people with the knowledge, skills and aptitudes they needed to compete on the global stage.

He said education was not just about passing examinations, but about shaping character, nurturing values, and fostering critical thinking, saying “we aim to create literate, confident and engaged citizens who will contribute meaningfully to society”.

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, said the investment in the school would create an environment that fostered holistic education and impacted the lives of the children and the country as a whole.

She urged stakeholders, including staff, parents and learners, to actively participate in maintaining the facilities.