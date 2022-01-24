14 New veterinary doctors inducted into profession

Fourteen new veterinary doctors of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been inducted into the veterinary medicine profession.
They took the Veterinarian's Oath at the seventh oath-swearing and induction ceremony at the KNUST in Kumasi last Saturday.
The oath read: "Being admitted to the profession of veterinary medicine, I solemnly swear to use my scientificknowledge and skills for the benefit of society, through the protection of animal health and welfare, the prevention and relief of animal suffering, the conservation of animal resources, the promotion of public health and the advancement of medical knowledge.
"I will practise my profession conscientiously, with dignity and in keeping with the principles of veterinary medical ethics. I accept, as a lifelong obligation, the continual improvement of my professional knowledge and competence."
Research
The Provost of the College of Health Sciences, KNUST, Professor Christian Agyare, tasked the doctors to conduct research on monstrous animals, as they were considered the main conduit in the spread of the many diseases across the globe.
“This is a very important approach to salvage the world from ravaging pandemics, including COVID-19, avian flu, swine flu and Ebola, which continue to spread,” he said.
The Provost said veterinary medicine had become more relevant in recent times when the world was faced with pandemics, and that most of the viruses emanated from direct and indirect contact with animals.
“We are in a dynamic world; do more research to meet trends in the causes and solutions to the outbreak of animal diseases and emerging problems confronting the country and the rest of the world. The present situation is a challenge that must be surmounted,” he added.
Code of ethics
The Chairman of the Veterinary Council of Ghana, Dr Jonathan Amakye-Anim, who swore in the doctors, advised them to abide by the code of ethics of the profession and also avoid unhealthy competition among themselves.
He also urged them to champion and uphold the tenets of veterinary medicine and become true worthy ambassadors of KNUST.
“You must be recognised in communities by responding to challenges as responsible veterinarians,” he said.
For his part, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo, said veterinary doctors were the interface between humans and animals (host and vectors) and, therefore, urged them to live up to expectations.
He commended them on their successful graduation and induction.