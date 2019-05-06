'Rasta' man remanded for possessing 'wee'

An Accra Circuit Court on Monday remanded an unemployed man for allegedly possessing 227 wraps of narcotic drugs suspected to be Indian hemp
.
The police found the drugs on him during a search at his house after a robbery case incident he was alleged a suspect.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge of possession of narcotic drugs without authorisation.
The court presided over by Mrs. Ruby Ayitey adjourned the case to June 6, 2019.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Presenting the facts of the case, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said on April 5, 2019, the accused person was arrested on suspicion of his involvement in a robbery case with five other friends.
During
He said after further interrogation, Rasta named one Gabriel Ansah a.k.
The prosecution said on April 24, 2019, Otso was also arrested and when he was paraded before the District Police Commander, Rasta denied knowing Otso as the one he earlier alleged to have given him the drugs.
The exhibits [227 wrappers of dried leaves] have since been forwarded to the police crime laboratory for analytical examination and report, the prosecution said.