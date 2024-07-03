Next article: Police hunt for suspect who shot three people dead at Bamiekrom near Mankranso

Ghana Health Service rolls out nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jul - 03 - 2024 , 14:36

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign to enable people who have not yet taken their vaccinations to do so.

The 11th national COVID-19 vaccination campaign started today, Wednesday, July 3, 2024 will end on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

The exercise is on the theme: "Protect yourself, protect your family, get vaccinated against COVID-19."

The Ghana Health Service has therefore advised all individuals who have not taken the COVID-19 jabs to do so.

As of December 31, 2023, a total of 28,515,854 people had taken the COVID-19 vaccines in the country.