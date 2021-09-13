Ghana has produced 7,867 lawyers in 144 years

Ghana has from 1877 to May 2021, produced 7,867 lawyers.
The outgoing President of the Ghana Bar Association, Anthony Forson, who disclosed this at the ongoing Ghana Bar Association’s Annual General Conference in Bolgatanga in the Upper East region, said there are also about 4,882 others in some form of active service.
He said all the names of the lawyers have been published on the association’s website.
The conference is on the theme: “Ensuring an increase in revenue mobilization through taxation for the purpose of accelerated national development The role of the lawyer.”