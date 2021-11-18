Ghana Grafitti, UNESCO unveil mural at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

Ghana Graffiti, a group of artists from different countries and UNESCO over the weekend unveiled a street art mural project at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to promote access to quality information on migration in Ghana.
Funded by the Italian government, it is under the Empowering Young People in Africa through Media and Communication project.
The large paintings on a wall, also known as a mural, depicts a colourful visual concept of regular and irregular migration and how to access information.
The launch was graced by dignitaries from UNESCO Ghana and the Italian Embassy.
The UNESCO Country Representative, Mr Abdourahamane Diallo, said the project was aimed to educate the public, especially the youth, on safer ways of travel to prevent loss of lives.
Interview
Speaking in an interview with Daily Graphic, the co-founder of Ghana Graffiti, Mr Mohammed Awudu, pleaded with other corporate bodies to come on board so that their outfit could do different projects at different places.
“We need funding to do this. It took 10 people from different countries to put together this piece of work. We need funding to carry this kind of projects. A part it beautifying the country it also sends a message out there,” he said.