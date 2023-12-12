Ghana Food Festival (GFF) 2023 edition set for Christmas Day

GraphicOnline Dec - 12 - 2023 , 13:56

The highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Ghana Food Festival (GFF), a lively carnival that unites food enthusiasts, artists, and entertainment lovers, is scheduled to take place on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, 2023.

The festive event will unfold at the Atlantic Mall, Atomic Junction Roundabout, North Legon, near the University of Ghana, starting from 8 in the morning until the evening.

Pen it Multimedia Limited, a digital media and events management company in Accra, is spearheading the organization of this event, with support from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Beyond the Return (BTR) secretariat, Fidelity Bank Ghana, and the Atlantic Mall.

Part of the "December in GH" program calendar initiated by the BTR to promote tourism in Ghana and Africa, the GFF aims to bolster economic relations and investments from the diaspora in Ghana and across the continent. The festival will feature a diverse array of local cuisines from all regions of the country and continental dishes.

In addition to celebrating Ghana's tourism, art, and culture, the GFF 2023 provides a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses in the food and non-food production chain to network, form partnerships, trade, and showcase their products.

Emmanuel Forson, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pen it Multimedia Limited, expressed that the event is designed to complement the government's efforts to boost tourism in the country. He emphasized that food tourism is a potential attraction for foreigners and that the festival aims to provide an avenue to attract global visitors.

Foreign food and non-food vendors will also have the opportunity to exhibit their products at the festival, contributing to the diversity of the event.

The GFF will offer a range of local cuisines, including fufu, tuo-zaafi, akple, banku, tubani, Ghana Jollof, waakye, kenkey, beans (red red), omotuo, ampesi, and fried yam. Ghanaian beverages and snacks such as hausa koko, tom brown, roasted corn and plantain, sobolo, asaana, and pito will also be available for sale.

The festival is open to all attendees free of charge and will feature attractions such as an eating competition, bouncy castle, a gaming arena for kids, and other outdoor and fun games.