Ghana: FDA warns against contaminated eye drops linked to deaths and vision loss

GraphicOnline Mar - 24 - 2023 , 16:28

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a warning to the public regarding two contaminated brands of eye drops currently available on the market.

The affected products are ‘Ezricare artificial tears’ and ‘Delsam Pharma’s artificial tears’, both manufactured by Global Pharma.

The regulatory body has stated that the products have been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturers.

In a press release, the FDA revealed that the contaminated eye drops were found to contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, a drug-resistant bacteria that has been linked to three deaths and eight cases of vision loss.

The products are not registered with the Ghana FDA and should not be available for purchase in the country.

The FDA is advising anyone who may have these products in their possession to stop using them immediately and return them to any FDA office nationwide.

Individuals who have used the recalled products and are experiencing symptoms such as yellow, green, or clear discharge from the eye, eye pain or discomfort, redness, a feeling of something in the eye, increased sensitivity to light, and blurred vision are urged to seek professional medical care right away.

The FDA has emphasized its commitment to ensuring that only safe and effective medical products are available in Ghana, and it is taking all necessary measures to achieve this objective.