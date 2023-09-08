Ghana, Colombia partner to boost language acquisition

Chris Nunoo Sep - 08 - 2023 , 06:19

Ghana and Colombia have signed an agreement to enhance the teaching and learning of Spanish and Ghanaian languages in the two countries.

The agreement would further deepen the collaboration of the countries in the area of education by widening the scope of teaching and learning for their benefit.

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, signed for Ghana, while Colombia’s Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Graces Carabali, initialed on behalf of the Minister of National Education of Colombia at a Ghana-Colombia Business Forum at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra yesterday.

The Vice-President of Ghana, Dr Bawumia, and his Colombian counterpart, Francia Elena Marquez Mina, witnessed the signing of the agreement.

Exchanges

Under the agreement, Ghanaians would be sent to Colombia to teach Ghanaian indigenous languages, while Colombia would boost its teaching of the Spanish language in Ghana.

Ms Mina said her country looked forward to the mutual benefits the agreement was going to generate.

“We will like to know Ghana and the culture and at the same time, we also want Ghanaians to get to know our culture and our country; that’s how we are establishing our connection between us.”

The first step towards that connection, the Colombia Vice-President indicated, was for Ghana to open an Embassy in Colombia aside from the other areas of connection between the two countries.

Also, Ms Mina emphasised the significance of the signing of the agreement, saying it marked a step forward in fostering strong ties and creating mutually beneficial partnerships and opportunities between the two nations.

She further stressed the need for the two countries to focus on establishing an industrial relationship between Ghanaian business people and Colombians while investors from both countries explored opportunities in each other’s country.

“I think Ghana has a young population and we cannot leave them behind so we must focus on industrialisation to improve our relationship.

“Many are dying of hunger, and so food production is one of the main focus that we have now,” Madam Mina added.

Shared commitment

Dr Bawumia said the forum further attested to the shared commitment of the two countries to broaden their horizons and seek avenues for growth and development.

He said both nations had unique strengths and resources that could lead to remarkable achievements in trade, investment, manufacturing, technology transfer and knowledge sharing.

“Ghana and Colombia share a rich history, diverse cultures and a common desire for progress.

Our two countries have shown resilience in the face of global challenges and have emerged as beacons of development within our respective regions.

“As we stand on the threshold of a new era, it is imperative that we harness the power of collaboration to unlock the immense potential that lies within our warm friendship,” he stated.