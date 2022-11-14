Ghana Chapter of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners marks Anti-Fraud week

The Ghana Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) is observing the 2022 Anti-Fraud week celebration from November 13 to 19, 2022.
Attached below is a press statement from the chapter marking the week celebration
BY THE GHANA CHAPTER OF THE ASSOCIATION OF CERTIFIED FRAUD EXAMINERS (ACFE) ON THE 2022 ANTI-FRAUD WEEK CELEBRATION, FROM 13th-19th NOVEMBER, 2022
The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) is the world’s largest anti-fraud organization.
It is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and supports more than 90,000 members, in Chapters, in over 180 countries including Ghana.
The mission of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) is to reduce the incidence of fraud and white-collar crime and to assist the membership in fraud prevention, detection and deterrence.
By delivering cutting-edge training and fostering a dynamic, global community of anti-fraud professionals, the ACFE is reducing fraud and corruption worldwide.
Accordingly, the ACFE sets high standards, provides qualifications through administration of the CFE examination and require CFEs to adhere to strict code of professional conduct and ethics among others.
The ACFE sets a week in November every year to create fraud awareness and how to deal with it. The Ghana Chapter of the ACFE is proud to participate in the celebration of the 2022 Anti-Fraud Awareness Week and has adopted the theme ‘Together we can Fight Fraud’ for the celebration. The celebration which is worldwide is from 13th-19TH November, 2022.
Fraud
According to Association of Fraud Examiners Fraud is any activity that relies on deception in order to achieve a gain and it becomes a crime when it is a ‘’knowing misrepresentation of the truth or concealment of a material fact to induce another to act to his or her detriment”
Fraud embraces all the multifarious means that human ingenuity can device, which are resorted to by one party to get advantage over another through false representation or concealment of material fact.
Dr. Donald Cressey, a criminologist whose research on embezzlers produced the term “trust violators.” stated that the three key elements common to all frauds are Pressure, Opportunity and Rationalization, and he termed it Fraud Triangle.
He concluded that a person is highly likely to pursue fraudulent activities if all three components are present.
Fraud cost the world US$3.7 Trillion each year according to ACFE report on Fraud to the Nations.
The seriousness of the fraud problem is just not due to its increase and complexity but rather those who commit fraud and why they do so. Unfortunately, fraud perpetrators look like honest people and appear less likely to commit fraud; religious and saintly, very educated and knowledgeable, in a position of influence and well to do, self-confident and selfcontrolled. They have likable attitude and easily establish relationships.
Reducing Fraud
We of ACFE believe that together we can reduce fraud in our dear Nation. We are therefore pleased to invite you to participate in this year’s International Anti-Fraud Awareness Week to support the global effort to minimize the impact of fraud by promoting anti-fraud awareness and education.
We place at your disposal the expertise of our members most of whom are anti-fraud Consultants. You may call for details and further directions on 0505758822/ 0202012027 during the week’s celebration to enable you (organizations, businesses and individuals) access knowledge to prevent and detect fraud.